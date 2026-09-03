Raima Sen remembers 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar on his 100th birth anniversary: A timeless legend

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Raima Sen on Uttam Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary has remembered the “Mahanayak” and said that he’s a timeless legend, deeply loved, admired, and forever remembered.

Raima took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the legendary Bengali romantic duo Uttam Kumar and Raima’s grandmother Suchitra Sen. The picture seems to be from the film the 1961 film “Saptapadi,” a Bengali-language epic romantic drama film by Ajoy Kar.

Raima wrote in the caption: “Remembering Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his birth anniversary with heartfelt respect. Some artists entertain us; a few become a part of our memories and stay with us forever.”

She shared that Saptapadi is one of her favourite films.

Revealing why, she added: “Saptapadi remains one of those special memories for me—his screen presence, emotions, and unforgettable portrayal continue to touch my heart. A timeless legend, deeply loved, admired, and forever remembered. #MahanayakUttamKumar #UttamKumar #Saptapadi #BirthAnniversary #BengaliCinema EvergreenLegend.”

The film also stars Chhabi Biswas and Chhaya Debi. The story is based on a 1958 same name novel by Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay. This is regarded as one of the greatest romantic films in the history of Bengali cinema. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Bengali film in 1961. It was featured retrospectively at the 45th IFFI in the "homage section" of Indian panorama.

Talking about Uttam Kumar, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. He dominated Bengali cinema from the 1950s throughout the 1970s, being referred to as "Mahanayak".

It was in 1980, when he fell ill on the set of Ogo Badhu Sundori. Later that night, while attending his friend's party, he fell severely ill at around midnight. This time, suspecting an attack, he drove himself to the hospital. He died on 24 July 1980, aged 53.

--IANS

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