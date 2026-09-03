Boman Irani on Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s new avatars in ‘Haiwaan’: Should be excited to see the change

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani, who will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in director Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller ‘Haiwaan’, believes actors should constantly challenge themselves by taking on characters they have never played before.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Boman opened up about Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s roles in the film and assured that audiences will get to see them in a never seen before avatar.

Talking about Akshay, did not get to witness the actor’s complete transformation on the sets as their scenes together were limited.

“Unfortunately, I did not see. I was with Akshay in a scene, one scene, and that's all I had with him, and which was kind of a flashback, don't want to tell you much more. So for me, I did not have the pleasure of seeing that switch,” Boman said.

However, the actor expressed happiness over Akshay taking on a different kind of character in ‘Haiwaan’, saying that such choices are important for an actor’s growth.

“I am glad that you are finding it, that Akshay has in his career trajectory, taken up a role that he's never played before. I think one should always be doing roles that you have never played before,” he said.

Boman also extended the same thought to Saif Ali Khan, who stars alongside Akshay in the film. He said audiences should be excited to see two actors with long and successful careers explore unfamiliar territory.

“So I think it's a blessing when you get an opportunity like this, for that matter even Saif probably never done this film before, a character like this before,” he said.

“I think we should be excited for actors, for heroes, for these two guys have been around for quite some time, to see a change. And I think this is an opportunity that we will all feel very happy,” Boman added.

Talking about‘Haiwaan’, the movie has been directed by Priyadarshan, and is an action-crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on September 11, 2026.

The film marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion on the big screen after their previous collaborations including ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Aarzoo’ and ‘Tashan’.

Akshay plays a darker, negative character in ‘Haiwaan’, while Saif takes on the central heroic role, marking a different set from the kind of parts they have previously done.

---IANS

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