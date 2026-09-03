Raza Murad shares rare pic of young Govinda and Neelam Kothari from ‘Farz Ki Jung’ muhurat shot

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad took a trip down memory lane and shared a rare throwback picture from the muhurat of the 1989 film ‘Farz Ki Jung’.

The picture also featured a young Govinda and Neelam Kothari along with himself and director R.P. Swamy.

Sharing the black-and-white picture on his social media account, Raza recalled his association with the film and revealed that he had given the muhurat clap for its first shot.

The picture shows Govinda and Neelam posing for the cameras, with Raza and director R.P. Swamy also visible in the frame.

Raza Murad captioned the picture as, “A file picture of the muhurat of "farz ki jung".I had given the muhurat clap for the first shot.govinda and neelam had faced the cameras director r.p.swamy is also seen in the picture” (sic).

Talking about the movie ‘Farz Ki Jung’, it released in 1989, was directed by R.P. Swamy and starred Shashi Kapoor, Govinda, Neelam Kothari and Amrish Puri.

Govinda played Vishal, while Neelam was seen as Kavita. Raza Murad played Inspector Gill. The action drama also featured music by Bappi Lahiri.

The throwback also brings back the era of Govinda and Neelam's hugely popular pairing of the 1980s.

The two went on to work together in many films, including ‘Ilzaam’, ‘Love 86’, ‘Khudgarz’, ‘Sindoor’, ‘Taaqatwar’, ‘Gharana’, ‘Farz Ki Jung’ and ‘Billoo Badshah’.

Their chemistry was particularly evident in songs, with chartbuster numbers such as ‘Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se’ from ‘Khudgarz’, ‘Pehle Pehle Pyar Ki’ from ‘Ilzaam’ and ‘Naam Saare Mujhe Bhool’ from ‘Sindoor’ becoming memorable songs associated with the pair.

Neelam, once herself had recalled how working with Govinda in songs felt like a competition between the two over who could perform the steps better, and also described ‘Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se’ as her most iconic song.

Their pairing had also become the talk of the town especially owing to their relationship off screen.

Govinda later spoke about his attraction towards Neelam during their early years in the industry but Neelam always denied that the two were ever romantically involved.

Talking about Raza Murad, the actor has been a part of movies including ‘Namak Haraam’, ‘Prem Rog’, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Tridev’, ‘Aankhen’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Gupt’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’. He has also worked across Punjabi, Telugu and television projects.

–IANS

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