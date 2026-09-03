Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' OSTs to be presented as a musical concert before film's release!

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil film 'Dorothy', featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, have now announced that they are to release the Original Sound Tracks (OSTs) of the film as an album even before the film's release.

Music for the film has been scored by one of India's greatest composers, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja,

Interestingly, the makers are also looking to conduct a concert called the Dorothy concert in which the OSTs of the film will be presented by a live orchestra.

Talking to the media, director Karthik Subbaraj said, "When Ilaiyaraaja sir saw the first cut of the film, he said, 'Let us begin work (on the music of the film) from tomorrow morning at 8 am.' At that point itself, Raja sir had said, 'Even before the release of this film, let us release the OSTs of the film as an album.' He had left the decision to release the songs as we wished. However, he wanted the OSTs of the film to be released as an album."

Karthik Subbaraj further informed, "I readily agreed and suggested that we do a version in vinyl. There are 18 tracks in this film. We intend to launch that on September 5. There are three songs in the film. Of these, two have already been released and we intend to release the final song towards the release of the film."

Giving out more details about a concert they intend to conduct, Karthik Subbaraj said, "We intend to hold a musical concert. It will be called the Dorothy concert. Musicians will play the OSTs of the film, non-stop for 40 minutes. The concert will be held at Image Auditorium on September 5."

For the unaware, 'Dorothy' will, apart from Keerthy Suresh, also feature actors Sananth and Rishikanth in the lead. The film, which has been written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has music by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

The film, the story of which is set in the nineties, has cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Ganesh Siva. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan while dances in the film have been choreographed by Sherif M. Costumes in the film have been designed by Praveen Raja.

The film, which is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 25 this year, is to have its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Centrepiece section.

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IANS

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