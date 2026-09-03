‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy reveals how she plans to celebrate Janmashtami with family

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) ‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy has opened up about her plans to celebrate Janmashtami 2026.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared that she enjoys marking the festival with her family, soaking in the festive atmosphere and spending time in prayers while connecting with the deeper meaning of the occasion. Speaking about the festival, Adrija shared, “I like celebrating Janmashtami with my family. I enjoy the festive atmosphere and the prayers. I don't follow a very complicated ritual, but I do try to take some time out for the festival and connect with its meaning.”

She also shared that one of Lord Krishna’s most important teachings is to focus on giving your best and not remain preoccupied with the outcome. “I try to follow that in my own life. You cannot control everything that happens, but you can control how much effort you put in. So, I try to focus on my work and give it my best. If the result is good, I am happy, and if it doesn't go my way, I try to learn from it and move on.”

Talking about Krishna’s teaching of choosing what is right even when it is difficult, Adrija mentioned, “Yes, there have been situations where I have had to make choices that were not easy. Sometimes the easier option is very tempting, but if your heart is telling you that something is not right, you have to listen to that. It may be difficult in that moment, but you feel better about yourself later.”

She feels Janmashtami also brings a sense of hope. “I think that is one of the most beautiful things about Krishna’s story. Life will have difficult phases, but they don't last forever. You have to keep faith and keep moving. Sometimes you may not know what is going to happen next, but you still have to believe that things will get better,” she added.

Adrija also spoke about the qualities of Lord Krishna that inspire her the most. “I really like the way Krishna could be a friend, a guide, and a leader at the same time. He understood people and knew when they needed advice and when they simply needed someone to stand by them. That quality really inspires me,” Adrija concluded.

--IANS

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