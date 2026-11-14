‘Break India vector’: BJP attacks Congress over Bharat Summit

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey took on the Congress for hosting speakers at the two-day ‘Bharat Summit 2026’ in Hyderabad, claiming that their “analysis reveals” the personalities work together to “form a convergent Break India vector”.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday, the MP from Jharkhand’s Godda Lok Sabha constituency questioned the event held on November 13-14 at the Telangana capital, calling it “the operational launch of disinformation and ideological matrix designed to facilitate the collapse of the current regime’s legitimacy”.

Since it was officially announced, the Congress-organised summit triggered a political diatribe, with the BJP calling it an “Anti-Bharat Summit”, questioning the choice of speakers and accusing the state’s ruling party of using public funds for “Rahul Gandhi’s publicity”.

Dubey also raised the issue in his social media post, claiming, “The Bharat Summit 2026 by @INCIndia in collaboration with Telangana government, represents the culmination of a multi-decade strategic partnership to dismantle the current Indian state consensus.”

He pointed out the presence of Dalit activist Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd, former Secretary General of Amnesty International Salil Shetty, economist Jayati Ghosh, former MP of Malaysia Nurul Izzah Anwar, South African politician Ebrahim Patel, among others, who are all known for their critique of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

“Who spoke: Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd, Bharat Jodo Yatra Soros Salil Shetty, Jayati Ghosh, Rathin Roy, Himanshu, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Nurul Anwar, Ebrahim Patel, analysis reveals that these figures do not act in isolation; they form a convergent Break India vector,” wrote Dubey.

“The summit is the operational launch of disinformation and ideological matrix designed to facilitate the collapse of the current regime’s legitimacy,” he added.

To further add to his claims, Dubey added screenshots of the alleged “target” of each speaker and the “mechanism” of the so-called “breaking India conspiracy”.

For Kancha Ilaiah, the BJP MP claimed, the target was cultural, as in “Hindu Unity/Hindutva”; Shetty’s “vector” was listed as judicial, targeting “Rule of Law/Executive Power, while for Ghosh it was “Economic”, and so on.

The Congress’ genius, it alleged, “lies in its role as the convergence point for these disparate forces”, calling the party “the ‘Umbrella’ of Deconstruction”.

--IANS

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