May 10, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

Sr Open Ranking Wrestling: Deepak Punia advances to 92kg final; Rohit progresses in 125kg category

Deepak Punia advances to 92kg final; Rohit progresses in 125kg category in the Senior Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament 2026 at Nandininagar, Gonda, on Sunday. Photo credit: WFI

Gonda (UP), May 10 (IANS) World Championships and Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia advanced to the final of the 92kg freestyle weight category of the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026 at Nandininagar, Gonda, on Sunday.

The Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026 features exactly 593 wrestlers from across the country, competing across 10 weight categories to secure their national rankings in the national-level competition being conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

In the 92kg freestyle weight category, Haryana’s Deepak Punia successfully advanced to the tournament finals following a series of technically disciplined performances on the mat. Punia defeated fellow Haryana wrestler Raja (11-1) in his 02:53 semifinal bout and will now face Haryana's Vansh in the clash for the title.

In the 125kg heavyweight category, Match No. 179 featured a closely contested bout between Haryana athletes Rohit and Anirudh. Despite a strong defensive effort by Anirudh, Rohit secured the decisive match points to win the bout and advance to the next round, resulting in Anirudh's exit from the tournament.

Speaking on the participation and the framework of the event, Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), stated: "I am happy to witness so many wrestlers from all across India come here to Nandininagar and compete among the best at the 2026 Open Senior National Ranking Tournaments. This provides a platform to every wrestler in India to compete in their individual weight category, test themselves against the best of India, and secure the best rankings for themselves. Such a bottom-up approach will help strengthen Indian wrestling domestically and internationally."

The tournament will continue with the remaining knockout and medal bouts. The WFI will provide further updates on final standings and technical results as the competition concludes.

--IANS

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