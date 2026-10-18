October 18, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Springer earns maiden WI Test call-up as Paul withdraws with personal reasons

Springer earns maiden WI Test call-up as Paul withdraws with personal reasons

St John’s, Oct 18 (IANS) The West Indies have called up Shamar Springer into their Test squad for the upcoming series in Bangladesh, handing the seam-bowling allrounder his maiden Test call-up after Keemo Paul returned home for familial reasons.

Springer’s inclusion of the squad for the two-match series added another option to the West Indies pace-bowling attack and lower-order batting.

"Shamar Springer has earned a maiden call-up to the West Indies Test team for the tour of Bangladesh. Springer replaces Keemo Paul, who will return home for personal & family reasons," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

CWI also said, "Ojay Shields & Nial Smith were also among those considered but were ruled out of contention due to injuries."

The 28-year-old all-rounder has represented the Windies side in three ODIs and 12 T20Is but has yet to feature in Test cricket. His first-class record, however, offers a glimpse of his all-round capabilities. Across 23 matches, Springer has accumulated 1,043 runs at an average of 32.59 and claimed 58 wickets at 27.87.

He also produced impressive returns with the bat during the 2026 West Indies Championship, scoring 251 runs in four matches for Barbados at an average of 50.20. His bowling returns were comparatively modest, with seven wickets coming across eight innings at 42.00.

Both Paul and Springer were part of the West Indies’ recent white-ball tour of India. The visitors lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 before drawing the five-match T20I contest 2-2, with the final T20I in Bengaluru abandoned due to rain on Saturday.

The West Indies will begin their Test series against Bangladesh with a three-day warm-up fixture in Dhaka from October 22 to 24. The opening Test is scheduled at Mirpur from October 28 to November 1, followed by the second match in Sylhet from November 5 to 9.

Updated West Indies squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer and Kevin Wickham.

--IANS

vi/bc

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