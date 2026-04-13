Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates World Archery Para Series medallist

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the medal winners of the World Archery Para Series here on Monday.

India capped off a dominant campaign at the Bangkok 2026 World Archery Para Series, finishing first in the overall medal standings with 13 medals, seven gold, three silver and three bronze, including a clean sweep in all compound team events.

"I congratulate the Indian contingent who have returned as winners from the World Archery Para Series. With 13 medals, you all have enhanced the pride of India. When an athlete competes on the field and wins, it is not just an individual success; it also elevates the honour of the country. In the future, if anyone speaks about who won these 13 medals, they will say that India won 13 medals,' the sport minister said in his address.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is changing. The country is moving forward. A 'New India' is being built. You all are the spirit of New India. Your success strengthens the foundation of this New India. I believe that in the coming days, our country will deliver its best performance and mark the beginning of 'Viksit Sports' alongside a Viksit Bharat," he added.

In the women's compound open individual, para-archer Payal Nag, a quadruple amputee, had stunned the reigning world champion Sheetal Devi, the world’s first female limbless archer.

Speaking to IANS about her gold medal win Payal said, "It feels very good to win, especially knowing that India has won two medals: gold and silver. Reflecting on her preparation, she added, "In the trials, I was ranked third and my score was low, so at that moment, I decided to work hard and win a medal in Bangkok."

Menwahile, Sheetal told IANS, "I am feeling very happy that India won 13 medals. Today, we met the Sports Minister, and he felicitated us. I hope we continue to win many more medals for India and keep meeting like this. Whenever we win medals, we also get the opportunity to meet the PM (Narendra Modi), which gives us motivation to win more medals."

--IANS

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