France and UK set to co-host talks on restoring freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

Paris, April 13 (IANS) France and the United Kingdom (UK) are set to co-host talks later this week on restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement released on X, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to restore free and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible and for ensuring that Lebanon returns to the path of peace in full respect of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called for resolving the conflict in the Middle East through diplomatic means and expressed France's readiness to play a part in it.

"No effort must be spared to swiftly reach, through diplomatic means, a strong and lasting settlement to the conflict in the Middle East. Such a settlement must provide the region with a robust framework enabling all to live in peace and security. To that end, all the core issues must be addressed through lasting solutions, whether with regard to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic activities, its destabilizing actions in the region, the need to restore free and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible, as well as the need to ensure that Lebanon returns to the path of peace in full respect of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Macron posted on X.

"France stands ready to play its full part, as it has consistently sought to do since the very first day of the conflict. As regards the Strait of Hormuz, in the coming days, together with the United Kingdom, we will organize a conference with those countries prepared to contribute alongside us to a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait. This strictly defensive mission, separate from the warring parties to the conflict, is intended to be deployed as soon as circumstances permit," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz, which links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, carrying nearly a fifth of global oil shipments.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday termed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "deeply damaging" and stressed that movement of global shipping is important for easing cost of living pressures.

"The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz is deeply damaging. Getting global shipping moving is vital to ease cost of living pressures. The UK has convened more than 40 nations who share our aim to restore freedom of navigation. This week the UK and France will co-host a summit to advance work on a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard international shipping when the conflict ends," Starmer posted on X.

The decision of Macron and Starmer to convene a meeting comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a sweeping naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Iran of refusing to abandon its nuclear ambitions despite nearly 20 hours of talks mediated in Pakistan.

In a series of lengthy posts on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations "went well" and "most points were agreed to", but asserted that Tehran remained "unyielding as to the single most important issue", adding: "IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!"

He accused Iran of reneging on assurances to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, saying the situation had caused "anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World".

"They say they put mines in the water," Trump wrote, adding that uncertainty over maritime safety had effectively deterred shipping.

"What ship owner would want to take the chance?"

Declaring the situation "WORLD EXTORTION", Trump said the US would respond with immediate forceful measures.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy... will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

He said that US forces would "seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran", warning that "no one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas".

Trump also added that US naval units would begin destroying mines allegedly laid by Iran in the strategic waterway, and issued a stark warning: "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!"

The US President said the blockade would continue until free navigation is restored, describing the current situation as a violation of international norms governing maritime trade routes.

--IANS

akl/as