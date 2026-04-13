Macheke receives maiden call-up for SA’s T20Is against India, Marx earns recall

Johannesburg, April 13 (IANS) South Africa have wicketkeeper batter Tebogo Macheke her first international call up while recalling all rounder Eliz Mari Marx in the 15 member squad to face India in a five match T20I series happening from April 17 to 27.

The series against India is the Proteas’ final assignment before the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup takes place in England in June. The first two games will be played in Durban on April 17 and 19, before the next two matches happen in Johannesburg on April 22 and 25. The series will conclude on April 27 in Benoni, coinciding with the Freedom Day in South Africa.

Tebogo replaces Karabo Meso, who is sidelined with a wrist injury, while Eliz-Mari, who has nine ODI and ten T20I appearances for the Proteas, comes in for seamer Masabata Klaas in the side captained by Laura Wolvaardt.

The majority of the squad remains unchanged from their recent tour of New Zealand - Anneke Bosch retains her place after stepping in for an injured Dané van Niekerk. “With the T20 World Cup around the corner, the team enters a crucial phase in their preparations for the global tournament.

“Maintaining a core group of players at this stage is essential, allowing Coach Mandla and the team the opportunity to further enhance cohesion across disciplines, test combinations and continue to develop a strategy for a successful World Cup.

“The inclusion of Eliz-Mari Marx is an adjustment to the balance of the squad in line with our needs, aimed at providing different solutions to what the opposition may pose. Tebogo Macheke has shown consistency and ability at domestic and Emerging level over the years and has earned this opportunity to stake her claim in the national setup,” said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) further said experienced seam-bowling all rounder Marizanne Kapp is still unavailable as she continues recovery from an illness. “It is a quick turnaround, for sure, but a T20I series against India at home will always be special.

“The group remains largely the same for this tour. While we have learnt a lot about ourselves as a team on the recent trip to New Zealand, we are also very excited to get back on the field and express our eagerness to grow and improve with every game and training session.

“We are excited to welcome Eliz-Mari and Tebogo to the group, and we are looking forward to seeing how they contribute to the team as we continue the journey towards the T20 World Cup,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

South Africa squad: - Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloé Tryon.

--IANS

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