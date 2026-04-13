Abrahams, Ndaba, Webster exit Proteas coaching staff ahead of Women’s T20 WC

Johannesburg, April 13 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the departure of batting coach Baakier Abrahams, fielding coach Bongani Ndaba and strength and conditioning coach Zane Webster from the Proteas women’s setup ahead of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in England from June 12 to July 5.

While announcing the 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, to be played from April 17-27, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the imminent conclusion of the current contracts of Abrahams, Ndaba, and Webster comes as they are not going to be extended beyond the 2025/26 season as part of a ‘planned transition within the national setup.’

“As a team, we are always looking to evolve, and the introduction of new voices brings fresh perspective and renewed energy to the group. We are grateful to Baakier, Bongani and Zane for the strong foundation they have helped build, and this next phase gives us an opportunity to challenge ourselves further as we continue our preparations towards the World Cup,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi.

The trio had been in the Proteas coaching staff when South Africa finished as runners-up in 2023 and 2024 Women’s T20 World Cups and 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup. They will be replaced on an interim basis by former Western Province batter Andrew Puttick (batting coach), ex-Northern Cape head coach Mduduzi Mbhatha (fielding coach) and Tumi Masekela (strength and conditioning coach).

They will now join the Proteas set-up till the end of the 12-team Women’s T20 World Cup before permanent replacements are confirmed by the CSA. “We thank Baakier, Bongani and Zane for their valuable contributions to the national setup, which have played an important role in the team’s recent success.

“We are equally pleased to welcome Tumi, Andrew and Mduduzi, as we continue to strengthen the environment with fresh thinking in pursuit of sustained success,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of National Teams and High Performance.

--IANS

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