Pakistan: Protest against enforced disappearances in Balochistan enters 6,133rd day

Quetta, April 13 (IANS) A protest camp against enforced disappearances in Quetta city of Pakistan's Balochistan province entered its 6133rd Day on Monday, the organisers said.

The camp outside the Quetta Press Club has been set up by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). Several people have participated in the protest to express solidarity with the families of missing persons.

"VBMP Protest Camp in Front of Quetta Press Club Continues on 6133rd Day. Participation of Various Individuals, Expression of Solidarity with Families of Missing Persons," the VBMP stated on X.

"Family of Muhammad Siddiq Langoo participates, demands safe recovery. If there is any allegation against Muhammad Siddiq, he should be produced in court; if innocent, he should be released," it added.

Last week, VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch stated that the group continues to receive reports that bodies of previously missing individuals were being found in various areas of Balochistan, terming the trend "deeply alarming," The Balochistan Post reported.

He termed the killing of people and dumping of their bodies in deserted areas "inhumane" and a violation of the law, stressing that such actions have no justification.

Baloch stated that use of “extrajudicial measures” in the pretext of state security demonstrated “grave misunderstanding”, stressing that such practices were deteriorating conditions in Balochistan and increasing mistrust towards state institutions.

He urged the government and relevant institutions to take steps to end enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and demanded recovery of all missing individuals and for producing suspects before courts in accordance with the law.

Earlier this month, BYC senior leader Sabiha Baloch has expressed serious human rights concerns in Pakistan's Balochistan province and urged the United Nations to conduct an independent and impartial review of the human rights situation in the region.

While addressing the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Baloch spoke about issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and mentioned that Baloch people continue to go missing under suspicious circumstances, The Balochistan Post reported. She expressed concern over incidents of extrajudicial killings and the discovery of mutilated bodies, terming them as a part of a systematic pattern.

Baloch stated that journalists, students, lawyers and human rights activists often face harassment and arrests under counter-terrorism laws for expressing their views. She mentioned that several BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, continue to remain in prolonged detention.

--IANS

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