April 13, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Pakistan: Protest against enforced disappearances in Balochistan enters 6,133rd day

Pakistan: Protest against enforced disappearances in Balochistan enters 6,133rd day

Quetta, April 13 (IANS) A protest camp against enforced disappearances in Quetta city of Pakistan's Balochistan province entered its 6133rd Day on Monday, the organisers said.

The camp outside the Quetta Press Club has been set up by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP). Several people have participated in the protest to express solidarity with the families of missing persons.

"VBMP Protest Camp in Front of Quetta Press Club Continues on 6133rd Day. Participation of Various Individuals, Expression of Solidarity with Families of Missing Persons," the VBMP stated on X.

"Family of Muhammad Siddiq Langoo participates, demands safe recovery. If there is any allegation against Muhammad Siddiq, he should be produced in court; if innocent, he should be released," it added.

Last week, VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch stated that the group continues to receive reports that bodies of previously missing individuals were being found in various areas of Balochistan, terming the trend "deeply alarming," The Balochistan Post reported.

He termed the killing of people and dumping of their bodies in deserted areas "inhumane" and a violation of the law, stressing that such actions have no justification.

Baloch stated that use of “extrajudicial measures” in the pretext of state security demonstrated “grave misunderstanding”, stressing that such practices were deteriorating conditions in Balochistan and increasing mistrust towards state institutions.

He urged the government and relevant institutions to take steps to end enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and demanded recovery of all missing individuals and for producing suspects before courts in accordance with the law.

Earlier this month, BYC senior leader Sabiha Baloch has expressed serious human rights concerns in Pakistan's Balochistan province and urged the United Nations to conduct an independent and impartial review of the human rights situation in the region.

While addressing the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Baloch spoke about issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and mentioned that Baloch people continue to go missing under suspicious circumstances, The Balochistan Post reported. She expressed concern over incidents of extrajudicial killings and the discovery of mutilated bodies, terming them as a part of a systematic pattern.

Baloch stated that journalists, students, lawyers and human rights activists often face harassment and arrests under counter-terrorism laws for expressing their views. She mentioned that several BYC leaders, including Mahrang Baloch, continue to remain in prolonged detention.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Karisma Kapoor reveals her favourite Asha Bhosle track

Karisma Kapoor reveals her favourite Asha Bhosle track

MP: Pearl farming takes centre stage at Agriculture festival in Raisen​ (Photo: IANS)

MP: Pearl farming takes centre stage at Agriculture festival in Raisen​

China’s trade incentives for Taiwan risk politicising trade, national security

China’s trade incentives for Taiwan risk politicising trade, national security

EAM Jaishankar and Kuwait FM discuss regional situation, well being of Indian community

EAM Jaishankar and Kuwait FM discuss regional situation, well-being of Indian community

IPL 2026: GT-CSK fixtures dates swapped due to municipal corporation elections

IPL 2026: GT-CSK fixtures dates swapped due to municipal corporation elections

Union Sports Minister felicitates Indian contingent for stellar performance at Bangkok 2026 World Archery Para Series (Ld)

Union Sports Minister felicitates Indian contingent for stellar performance at Bangkok 2026 World Archery Para Series (Ld)

Siraj pays final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, consoles her granddaughter Zanai

Siraj pays final respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, consoles her granddaughter Zanai

Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina slams anti-liberation forces for undermining Pohela Boishakh festivities (File image)

Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina slams anti-liberation forces for undermining Pohela Boishakh festivities

Abrahams, Ndaba, Webster exit Proteas coaching staff ahead of Women’s T20 WC (Credit: Proteas Women)

Abrahams, Ndaba, Webster exit Proteas coaching staff ahead of Women’s T20 WC

Macheke receives maiden call-up for SA’s T20Is against India, Marx earns recall (Credit: Proteas Women)

Macheke receives maiden call-up for SA’s T20Is against India, Marx earns recall