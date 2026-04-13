Asha Bhosle's last rites held with full state honours, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, others bid adieu to legend

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The last rites of the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle were held in Mumbai at the Shivaji Park on Monday. Several prominent members of the music and the film industries, political and business arenas paid their respects to the departed legend.

The mortal remains travelled from her Lower Parel residence to Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. The mortal remains of the singing legend were draped in the tricolour, as she was laid to rest with full state honours.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actor Vicky Kaushal, Vivek Oberoi, singers Anup Jalota and Shaan, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, actress Padmini Kolhapure, arrived at the Shivaji Park to pay their last respects.

Political leaders, who paid final respects to her included the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and Uddhav Thackeray - the Member of Legislative Council Maharashtra, and the MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.

The singing legend was given the guard of honour at her residence in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai earlier in the day.

Veteran actress Helen paid her last respects to Asha Bhosle and offered her condolences to the family. Actress Poonam Dhillon, who paid her last respects to Asha Bhosle at her residence, broke down as she was seen offering her condolences to the family.

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle broke down while speaking to visitors at the legendary singer’s residence.

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital. Asha Bhosle received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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