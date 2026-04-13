Zeenat Aman details Asha Bhosle’s commitment to work despite suffering accident

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is remembering the late singing legend Asha Bhosle, who was the voice behind behind her characters in iconic songs like ‘Chura Liya’, ‘Ye Mera Dil’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahaani’, ‘Dum Maro Dum’ and others.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of the late singer. She also penned a long note in the caption, and detailed the legendary singer’s professional commitment. The actress shared that Asha Bhosle turned up for a musical event despite getting injured in an accident a day prior.

She wrote, “I am grieving the loss of a legendary talent today. Asha ji’s was a voice that captivated generations, and it was my supreme privilege that she sang so many of the film songs picturised on me. ‘Dum Maro Dum’, ‘Chura Liya’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki’, ‘Meri Soni Meri Tamanna’, ‘Khatouba’, the list goes on. One could perhaps say, Asha ji gifted me the soundtrack to my success! How very many hours I have spent with her voice in my ears and how much love I have received for lip-syncing along. My own association with Asha ji was long and warmly cordial. While she was always very affectionate when we met, I truly got an insight into her character about a decade ago”.

“We were both due to appear at a musical evening in Kolkata, and when Ashaji arrived I was horrified to see that she was covered in bruises and nicks. It turned out that she had been in an accident the previous day, but was determined to keep her professional commitment. Lo and behold, she took the stage by storm and kept the giddy audience in her thrall for many hours. Mind you, Asha ji was well into her 80s by this point, and it’s safe to say I left the event both impressed and inspired. So thank you, Asha ji, for the music and the grace. Your voice shall never fade”, she added.

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. She received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

--IANS

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