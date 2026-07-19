Sports Min Mandaviya urges nation to embrace cycling as Fit India Sundays on Cycle reaches 15k locations

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The 82nd Fit India Sundays on Cycle event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and address pollution, serving as a sustainable solution. The event was held across over 15,000 locations nationwide in partnership with Ayushman Aarogya Mandir, involving National Health Mission personnel across the country.

Launched in December 2024 by Mandaviya, the event has grown into a nationwide movement encouraging people of all ages to dedicate “fitness ki dose, aadha ghantMra roz'—30 minutes daily for fitness. To date, over 30 lakh participants have joined, and more than 8 crore individuals have been impacted by the Fit India campaigns since 2025.

In New Delhi, Olympic hockey player and Asian Champions Trophy gold medalist Preety Dubey, Fit India ambassador Charul Malik, and renowned yoga and wellness coach Anita Solanki from the Ministry of Ayush cycled around the famous India Gate circle and Kartavya Path. The scenic route near India Gate encouraged many to bring their own bicycles, in addition to those supplied by Fit India.

This unique event motivates individuals to prioritize their personal health and fitness with activities such as running, cycling, yoga, and Zumba. To engage children, a dedicated Game Zone was set up, featuring life-sized Ludo and chess boards, along with carrom, table tennis, futsal, and badminton.

“Today marks the 82nd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event was organised today with the participation of lakhs of ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ personnel across the country. I am delighted to share that health workers nationwide have conveyed a message of health and fitness by cycling at over 15,000 locations today, thereby joining the Prime Minister's Fit India movement. Cycling is a small effort that yields immense results.

“By cycling for just one hour every Sunday, you can stay fit. You can contribute to reducing pollution, save the country’s fuel resources, and maintain your own fitness. Driven by these benefits and the 'Fit India' movement, lakhs of young people across the country are now inspired to take up cycling to stay fit,” Mandaviya said.

Anshul Mudgal, the State Program Officer for Ayushman Arogya Mandir, stated that the goal of partnering with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) was to extend preventive healthcare to a broader population.

“So far, 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been inaugurated in Delhi. The very motto of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir is to promote preventive healthcare; our goal is to ensure that people do not fall ill in the first place. To this end, we are participating in the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’—launched by SAI under the 'Fit India' campaign. Through this initiative, we are raising awareness and encouraging people to prioritise their physical health. I believe this is an excellent initiative, and we are very happy to be a part of it,” Mudgal said later.

--IANS

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