July 20, 2026 11:38 PM हिंदी

UP ATS arrests ISI-linked operative from Balrampur planning terror attack in India

UP ATS arrests ISI-linked operative from Balrampur planning terror attack in India (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a 29-year-old man, identified as Shahroz, from Balrampur district for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities at the behest of a Pakistani ISI agent.

The arrest highlights a conspiracy by a Pakistan-backed terror network targeting Indian youth through social media. Acting on specific intelligence, the ATS team nabbed Shahroz Ahmed, son of Intiyak Ahmed, a resident of Village Jamdhara, Police Station Gaisari in Balrampur district, on July 19, 2026.

Shahroz was allegedly in direct contact with Jasveer Chaudhary, an agent working for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and was actively involved in planning terrorist activities.

According to ATS officials, the terror network led by Pakistani gangsters Shahzad Jatti and Abid Jatti was using social media platforms to lure young Indians with financial incentives.

The syndicate aimed to create sleeper cells and incite terrorist acts, posing a serious threat to the country’s social harmony, unity, and national security.

Investigation revealed that Shahroz first connected with Jasveer Chaudhary on Facebook in October 2025. Jasveer had posted seeking “daring and gutsy” shooters, to which Shahroz responded boastfully. Their communication later shifted to encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Signal to evade detection.

Jasveer allegedly incited Shahroz to recruit more youths and carry out terrorist activities.

The ISI agent instructed Shahroz to travel to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan to procure weapons and explosives for an impending terror act. Shahroz, who had been residing in Mumbai, returned to his village just two days before his arrest on the directions of the Pakistani handler. Jasveer had also transferred Rs 5,000 to Shahroz’s account to support these activities.

During interrogation, Shahroz confessed to his role in the conspiracy. The ATS recovered digital evidence from his electronic devices.

A case has been registered at ATS Police Station, Lucknow under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Shahroz was produced before the court, and further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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