Rudi Garcia's tenure as Belgium manager ends as RBFA decides not to extend contract

Brussels, July 20 (IANS) The Belgium national men's football team and head coach Rudi Garcia are set to part ways, ending their 19-month association with the country's football association, which announced that it will not extend the contract that runs until July 31, 2026.

The 62-year-old Garcia, a French professional football manager and former player born to a Spanish expatriate father, took over as Belgium's national football team manager with the contract lasting till the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026. With Belgium's exit to eventual winners Spain in the quarterfinals, the manager and the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) decided to part ways.

"Rudi Garcia and the RBFA will not extend the contract that runs until 31 July 2026. Rudi Garcia took up his role on 1 February 2025 as the successor to Domenico Tedesco. Under his technical leadership, the Belgian Red Devils secured their place in League A of the UEFA Nations League and qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the World Cup, the Belgian Red Devils were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Spain, who went on to become world champions," the RBFA said in a statement on Monday.

“Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils. He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context. Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent FIFA World Cup," Vincent Mannaert, Sports Director, RBFA, was quoted as saying in the release.

"On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly thank Rudi and his assistants for the past 18 months. Together with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national coach,” said Mannaert.

Rudi Garcia said it was a mutual decision and expressed satisfaction over his tenure.

"After discussions with the RBFA, we have decided not to extend the excellent journey we have shared over the past 18 months. I leave Belgium in League A of the UEFA Nations League and among the top eight teams in the world. I would like to thank my outstanding group of players, Sports Director Vincent Mannaert, and the fans who supported us throughout this World Cup. I wish Belgium every success as they continue the generational transition that I was proud to help initiate," Rudi Garcia said.

In a chequered career, Garcia started in 1995. Between 1994 and 1996, Garcia acted as player-manager at the Division d'Honneur side, before taking on managerial duties only between 1996 and 1998. After that, he coached Dijon and Le Mans before taking over top-flight French club Lille in June 2008.

In the 2010-11 season, he led them to the title in the Coupe de France and completed a double by winning the League title.

Garcia then moved to Roma in 2013 and also managed Marseille (2016-19), Lyon (2019-2021), Saudi club Al Nassr (2022-23) and took charge of Napoli in 2023.

--IANS

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