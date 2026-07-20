'Punish the guilty, protect the innocent': Paramhans Acharya on Ram Temple donation row

Ayodhya, July 20 (IANS) Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhawani in Ayodhya, has reiterated his demand for an impartial investigation into the Ram temple donation row. He said that if the Opposition has called for a probe, the Prime Minister should consider it.

He further said that strict action should be taken against those found guilty, but no innocent person should be targeted due to personal vendettas or malicious intent.

Responding to the Opposition raising the issue of alleged misappropriation of Ram Temple donations in Parliament, Paramhans Acharya told IANS, "Action is already underway in this matter. The Opposition is demanding an independent investigation, and the Central Government should consider it. However, the party that once questioned the very existence of Lord Ram should first explain its earlier stance before commenting on matters related to the Ram Temple. If an investigation is being demanded, I myself urge the Prime Minister to give it serious consideration."

Calling the upcoming meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, scheduled for July 22, significant, Paramhans Acharya said, "The entire country is watching this meeting. In the controversies surrounding the Trust, it must be ensured that no guilty person is spared, but at the same time, innocent individuals should not be implicated because of personal rivalry, differences, or other motives. Those against whom allegations are not proven should be allowed to continue their responsibilities with full dignity, while those found guilty should face action in accordance with the law."

During the interaction, Paramhans Acharya also commented on the recent statement made by social activist Sonam Wangchuk. He said, "He is a respected educationist and social activist, and if he had simply written to the Prime Minister expressing his concerns, the government would certainly have considered them. However, during Wangchuk's protest, some people allegedly raised anti-national slogans, insulted Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, made objectionable remarks against RSS members, and spoke about dividing the country. Such elements should have no place in any movement, and protests should remain focused only on their original issues."

Paramhans Acharya also expressed support for the proposed Vande Mataram Bill. He said, "If an Indian truly loves the country, such legislation should be a matter of happiness. Every step that strengthens the spirit of patriotism should be welcomed."

--IANS

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