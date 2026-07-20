UP T20 League Season 4 promises biggest-ever opening ceremony

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) The fourth season of the UP T20 League was officially launched on Monday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the tickets for the league’s grand opening ceremony unveiled on the occasion.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for August 14 at the Ekana Stadium, will feature performances by renowned sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and celebrated singer Jasmine Sandlas. A drone show and grand fireworks display, promising a visual experience never seen before in Uttar Pradesh, will be among the key highlights of the evening.

On the occasion, 4,000 discounted tickets for the opening ceremony were also launched. Tickets for the Upper Block are priced at ₹349, while Lower Wing tickets are available for ₹499. The tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and will also be available on the e-District App.

Speaking at the event, Chief Guest Avanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, praised the UP T20 League and said that Uttar Pradesh continues to achieve new milestones not only in cricket but across various sports. He noted that six teams will participate in this year’s league, providing another excellent platform for the state’s young cricketers to showcase their talent.

Highlighting the Uttar Pradesh Government’s commitment to sports development, he said that sports infrastructure in the state is expanding rapidly. After the conclusion of the league, the historic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will undergo renovation. He also mentioned that the new international-standard cricket stadium in Varanasi will soon be dedicated to the people of the state, while the foundation stone for the international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur has already been laid.

He added that Uttar Pradesh will witness the development of several world-class sports facilities in the coming years.

Awasthi also emphasised the importance of promoting women’s cricket and suggested that a UP Women’s T20 League should be launched on the lines of the men’s competition, initially featuring at least four teams. He further said that if a Kanpur franchise is included, he would extend his full support to the initiative.

Responding to the suggestion, Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman of the UP T20 League Governing Council, assured that the proposal would be seriously considered.

During his address, Awasthi also highlighted the inspiring journey of para archer Sheetal Devi, praising her extraordinary courage and achievements. He noted that the Paralympic bronze medallist and World Championship gold medallist has brought immense pride to the country by winning medals while shooting with her feet, making her a source of inspiration for athletes across India.

In his welcome address, Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman of the UP T20 League Governing Council, announced that for the first time, the tournament will be hosted across two cities. The first phase will be held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, from August 14 to 26, where 22 matches, including the opening ceremony, will be played.

The second phase will begin on August 28 at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, which will host 12 matches. The tournament will conclude with the grand final and a closing ceremony on September 6 in Kanpur. He added that the opening ceremony will feature vibrant cultural performances. The opening ceremony will be hosted by sports anchor Jatin Sapru.

--IANS

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