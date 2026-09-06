Shilpa Shetty asks 'Binge or Cringe' as she groves to Dulhe Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai from Dhadkan

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty spent her weekend taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she decided to Sunday Binge her memorable hit, 'Dhadkan'.

She uploaded a hilarious video of herself on her official Instagram handle, where she was seen getting her makeup and hair done, while the track 'Dulhe Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai' from her movie 'Dhadkan' played in the background on television.

Shilpa decided to give the song her own twist as she started singing along while also doing some funny gestures, leaving everyone around her in stitches.

She decided to caption the post, "Sunday Binge or Sunday Cringe (sic)", followed by laughing-with-tears emojis.

Reacting to her latest social media update, one of the netizens wrote in the comment section, "Dulhe Ka Sehra, hahaha not that cringe. Until now it’s my favorite song from my fav movie."

"This song is not cringe it was masterpiece", read another comment.

Sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and scored by composer duo Nadeem–Shravan, 'Dulhe Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai' still remains one of the most popular wedding tracks. The lyrics for the song have been provided by Sameer.

Believed to be a loose adaptation of Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, 'Dhadkan' shares the tale of Anjali (Played by Shilpa Shetty), who is forced to marry Ram (Played by Akshay Kumar) despite being in love with Dev (Played by Suniel Shetty). While Ram turns out to be a loving and devoted husband, Dev becomes a wealthy businessman motivated by revenge.

Made under the direction of Dharmesh Darshan, the project features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry as the leads, along with Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth and Manjeet Kullar in ancillary roles.

Backed by Ratan Jain under the banner of Venus Records & Tapes, 'Dhadkan' remains fresh in the memory of movie buffs even after more than two decades since its release.

--IANS

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