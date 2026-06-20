Sports gets dedicated CSR push as Department of Public Enterprises names it common theme for FY27 and FY28

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has, for the first time, notified 'Development of Sporting Activities' as a common Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) theme for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), a move expected to channel greater institutional funding towards sports development across the country.

The decision, notified through an Office Memorandum, marks a significant evolution in the DPE's thematic framework for guiding CSR expenditure by CPSEs towards national development priorities.

The DPE had introduced the concept of a Common CSR Theme in 2018, identifying sectors such as school education and healthcare as priority areas and advising CPSEs to direct at least 60 per cent of their CSR expenditure towards these themes. In subsequent years, themes including health and nutrition were added to encourage focused interventions and improve developmental outcomes.

Although promotion of sports has been an eligible CSR activity under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, it had not previously been recognised as a dedicated common theme under the DPE framework. Consequently, CSR spending on sports remained relatively limited and largely dependent on the individual priorities of CPSEs.

Unlike sectors such as education, healthcare, and nutrition, sports did not benefit from a coordinated policy push or clearly defined intervention areas for CSR funding.

The latest notification changes that landscape by formally bringing sports within the Common CSR Theme framework for FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28.

The DPE has identified key intervention areas under the theme, including the development of sports infrastructure, provision of sports equipment, access to professional coaching, promotion of sporting activities, and nurturing of sportspersons.

The inclusion of sports as a common theme is expected to enhance its visibility within CSR planning by CPSEs significantly. Since public sector enterprises generally align a substantial portion of their CSR expenditure with DPE-notified themes, the framework provides an institutional mechanism for directing greater resources towards sports development.

The move is expected to support investments in grassroots sports infrastructure, athlete support systems, coaching programmes, and talent identification and development initiatives across the country.

The notification also aligns with the government's broader sporting vision under the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the Khelo India Mission, as India seeks to strengthen its position as a leading global sporting nation.

Officials believe the framework could help leverage CPSE CSR resources in a structured manner to complement government efforts to expand access to quality sporting facilities, strengthen athlete development pathways, and build a more robust sports ecosystem nationwide.

--IANS

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