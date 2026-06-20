June 20, 2026 5:42 PM हिंदी

Sports gets dedicated CSR push as Department of Public Enterprises names it common theme for FY27 and FY28

Sports gets dedicated CSR push as Department of Public Enterprises names it common theme for FY27 and FY28

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has, for the first time, notified 'Development of Sporting Activities' as a common Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) theme for Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), a move expected to channel greater institutional funding towards sports development across the country.

The decision, notified through an Office Memorandum, marks a significant evolution in the DPE's thematic framework for guiding CSR expenditure by CPSEs towards national development priorities.

The DPE had introduced the concept of a Common CSR Theme in 2018, identifying sectors such as school education and healthcare as priority areas and advising CPSEs to direct at least 60 per cent of their CSR expenditure towards these themes. In subsequent years, themes including health and nutrition were added to encourage focused interventions and improve developmental outcomes.

Although promotion of sports has been an eligible CSR activity under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, it had not previously been recognised as a dedicated common theme under the DPE framework. Consequently, CSR spending on sports remained relatively limited and largely dependent on the individual priorities of CPSEs.

Unlike sectors such as education, healthcare, and nutrition, sports did not benefit from a coordinated policy push or clearly defined intervention areas for CSR funding.

The latest notification changes that landscape by formally bringing sports within the Common CSR Theme framework for FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28.

The DPE has identified key intervention areas under the theme, including the development of sports infrastructure, provision of sports equipment, access to professional coaching, promotion of sporting activities, and nurturing of sportspersons.

The inclusion of sports as a common theme is expected to enhance its visibility within CSR planning by CPSEs significantly. Since public sector enterprises generally align a substantial portion of their CSR expenditure with DPE-notified themes, the framework provides an institutional mechanism for directing greater resources towards sports development.

The move is expected to support investments in grassroots sports infrastructure, athlete support systems, coaching programmes, and talent identification and development initiatives across the country.

The notification also aligns with the government's broader sporting vision under the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and the Khelo India Mission, as India seeks to strengthen its position as a leading global sporting nation.

Officials believe the framework could help leverage CPSE CSR resources in a structured manner to complement government efforts to expand access to quality sporting facilities, strengthen athlete development pathways, and build a more robust sports ecosystem nationwide.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ram Charan & Upasana reveals daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday

Ram Charan & Upasana reveals daughter Klin Kaara's face on her birthday

Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

Pakistan: Seven killed, three injured in two explosions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mongolia: 40-member Indian Army contingent participates in opening ceremony of multilateral exercise

Mongolia: 40-member Indian Army contingent participates in opening ceremony of multilateral exercise

Kolhapur: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attend the Bhavya Krutadnyata Sohala and public meeting organised in support of the Ambabai Temple project in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@Devendra_Office)

‘No faction left, only one Shiv Sena’: HM Amit Shah’s dig at Uddhav Thackeray

When and where to watch SA vs IND, know all details of the upcoming clash in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SA vs IND, know all details

Beth Mooney's 74 guides Australia to record-equaling 219/6 against the Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Southampton on Saturday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Women's T20 WC: Mooney's 74 guides Australia to record-equaling 219/6 against Netherlands

Sahith Theegala in top-10 as Indian-origin golfers make their mark at the halfway stage of US Open in Southampton, USA, on Saturday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Theegala in top 10 as Indian-origin golfers make their mark at the halfway stage of US Open

Rising crimes under Taliban rule in Afghanistan challenge claims of restored security: Report (File image)

Rising crimes under Taliban rule in Afghanistan challenge claims of restored security: Report

Familiar rivals renew battle as India and South Africa eye crucial advantage in the preliminary league match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s T20 WC: Familiar rivals renew battle as India, South Africa eye crucial advantage (Preview)

Whoever attacks premier, attacks all of Italy: Deputy PM Salvini on Trump-Meloni row (File Image)

Whoever attacks premier, attacks all of Italy: Deputy PM Salvini on Trump-Meloni row