‘Splitsvilla’ controversial contestants Akanksha, Yogesh to be seen in ‘Lock Upp 2’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary, who made headlines in the 16th edition of “Splitsvilla”, are all set to be seen together once again in the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” on Netflix.

It was in the youth-based reality show, that Yogesh and Akanksha first met and decided to be together. Things took a turn when Yogesh’s former girlfriend Ruru entered the show.

The finale of “Splitsvilla” too saw some fireworks as many claimed that Yogesh cheated on Ruru with Akanksha.

Speaking about joining the show, Yogesh said in a statement, "The raw and real Yogesh that people connected with is exactly what they're going to see inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa."

Akanksha stated that she still has many answers to give to her fans.

She added: "I feel there are many things my fans still want answers to, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will give me the space to finally share my side. And of course, it was always a dream to collaborate with Netflix."

Yogesh and Akanksha’s entry in the show was announced by “Lock Upp” winner Munawar Faruqui.

In a newly released video, Munawar breaks into the all-new Lock Upp, joking that neither he nor the jail can stay away from each other for too long. As he explores the sprawling new space, viewers get a first look at the jailers' room, inmate cells, living quarters and more. Along the way, a mysterious neckband sets off alarms across the Lock Upp, hinting at just how many surprises await inside.

But Munawar isn't leaving empty-handed. Just before he exits, the video delivers one final surprise, which was reality stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary.

Other contestants include names such as Ram Kapoor, Pamala Serena and Shivangi Joshi to name a few.

“Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa” streams from June 27 on Netflix.

--IANS

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