July 23, 2026 10:32 PM हिंदी

India facilitates repatriation of nine seafarers stranded in Ghana

India facilitates repatriation of Nine seafarers stranded in Ghana

Accra, July 23 (IANS) The Indian High Commission in Accra facilitated the repatriation of nine Indian seafarers who were stranded in Ghana for some time.

"High Commission of India, Accra successfully facilitated the repatriation of nine Indian crew members of M/V Rahaf Moon, who had been stranded in Ghana for some time. With active support and close cooperation of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), the High Commission ensured timely assistance and the safe return of all the crew members to India via Accra International Airport on 23 July 2026," the High Commission wrote on X.

"The successful repatriation reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety, welfare, and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign lands and high seas," it added.

Last week, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) directed ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders, citing the heightened security situation in the Gulf region.

Taking to the social media platform X, the maritime regulator said the move was aimed at safeguarding the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers amid continuing attacks on merchant vessels operating in the conflict-affected region.

Recent attacks on merchant vessels -- including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN and AL REKAYYAT -- have significantly increased the risks faced by seafarers and commercial ships operating in the area, the DGMA said.

The advisory came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after US strikes on Iranian military installations stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and potential disruptions to shipping through Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 17 stated that 14 Indian seafarers have lost their lives so far and two remain missing during the escalating conflict in the region.

–IANS

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