'Spectacular sight in NYC’: US Embassy on INS Sudarshini sailing past Statue of Liberty during America’s 250th anniv celebrations

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) “A spectacular sight in NYC!” the US Embassy in India said after the Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini sailed past the Statue of Liberty while representing India at the United States International Naval Review 250 and Sail 4th 250 celebrations, held as part of America’s 250th anniversary commemorations.

“A spectacular sight in NYC! @IndianNavy’s INS Sudarshini sailed past the Statue of Liberty on July 4, representing India during America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. #Sail250,” the US Embassy in India posted on X.

The Indian Navy’s sail training ship entered New York Port on July 4 and joined naval vessels from the United States and several other countries for the International Naval Review 250 and Sail 4th 250 celebrations, marking 250 years of American independence.

Sailing past the iconic Statue of Liberty during the Parade of Sail along the Hudson River, the three-masted barque proudly flew the Indian Tricolour, showcasing India’s rich maritime heritage and centuries-old seafaring traditions before thousands of spectators gathered along the waterfront.

The Indian Navy said the ship’s participation reflected the enduring friendship, mutual respect and expanding maritime partnership between India and the United States. It added that the visit underscored India’s commitment to strengthening naval cooperation and enhancing engagement with partner countries through maritime diplomacy.

INS Sudarshini’s visit to New York is part of its 10-month transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 2026, aimed at promoting maritime cooperation, fostering international goodwill, and deepening ties with friendly navies worldwide.

Before arriving in New York, the vessel participated in the Sail 250 events at Norfolk, Virginia, from June 19 to 23. It later sailed to Baltimore, Maryland, reaching the port on June 26 before proceeding to New York, where it is currently berthed at Brooklyn for the Sail 4th 250 celebrations.

The Sail 250 events have brought together naval ships and tall vessels from across the globe to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary with a series of maritime displays, ceremonial parades and cultural programmes celebrating international friendship and naval traditions.

The broader anniversary celebrations across the United States have included parades, fireworks, and public events. At the same time, the milestone has also drawn attention to ongoing political debates over immigration, national identity and the country’s future. President Donald Trump inaugurated the commemorations with a speech at Mount Rushmore, praising American exceptionalism while warning against what he described as the threat of communism.

--IANS

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