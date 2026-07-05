Spare a thought for Samson, hope he comes back strong: Rayudu

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Former India batter Ambati Rayudu urged fans not to overlook Sanju Samson's recent contributions after the wicketkeeper-batter was left out of India's playing XI for the second T20I against England, with teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi handed his international debut.

Rayudu acknowledged the excitement surrounding Suryavanshi's debut but reminded fans of Samson's achievements in India's recent T20 triumph.

“Let’s spare a thought for Sanju Samson… very happy to see Vaibhav make his debut, and it deserves a celebration, but let’s not forget that Sanju was the man of the tournament in the T20 World Cup just 3 T20 games ago,” Rayudu wrote on X.

Samson's omission came after he managed just one run from seven deliveries in the opening T20I of the series against England. India opted to reshuffle their batting order for the second match, bringing in the highly-rated Suryavanshi, one of the country's brightest young prospects.

While welcoming the new face into the national side, Rayudu also expressed confidence that Samson would use the setback as motivation and return stronger. “I just hope he comes back strong and also wish Vaibhav a very long and record-shattering career,” Rayudu added.

Samson had played a pivotal role in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph, earning the Player of the Tournament award, making his exclusion after a solitary low score a talking point among fans and former cricketers alike. Sooryavanshi, meanwhile, was dismissed for just 14 on his debut, but the youngster showed fearless intent, hitting two big sixes in his 10-ball stay at the crease.

England clinched a four-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series. While the hosts need just two wins to clinch the series, the visitors need to win the remaining three games after the first T20I ended in a washout.

--IANS

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