October 08, 2026 12:12 PM हिंदी

Spain stay atop FIFA rankings; Portugal rise to fifth

Spain stays atop FIFA rankings; Portugal rise to fifth

Zurich, Oct 8 (IANS) Spain have pulled further ahead of second-placed Argentina on the FIFA world ranking, while Portugal and Switzerland have jumped two places to fifth and 12th respectively.

Australia, Canada, Cote d'Ivoire, Sweden, Greece, Mali and South Africa were also among the multiple-position risers on the latest edition of the global ladder.

Spain replaced Argentina atop the world ranking in July, largely thanks to their 1-0 extra-time victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Luis de la Fuente’s side, with Lamine Yamal sizzling, won all four of their outings since to extend men’s international football’s record unbeaten run to 42 matches.

Spain continue to be followed by Argentina, France and England, but Portugal reached fifth, demoting Brazil and Morocco to sixth and seventh, respectively. Under new coach Jorge Jesus, Portugal triumphed in all four of their recent UEFA Nations League games, including away to Norway and Denmark, FIFA reports.

Switzerland, World Cup 2026 quarter-finalists, also put together four victories – three by a 3-0 scoreline. Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye starred for Murat Yakin’s men. The Swiss leapfrogged Germany and Croatia, who fell to 13th and 14th.

Australia (up 2 to 26th), Canada (up 3 to 27th), Côte d’Ivoire (up 2 to 29th) and Sweden (up 3 to 34th) made progress, as did up-and-coming Greece (up 5 to 41st). Ivan Jovanovic’s team won two and drew two of their Nations League A games, stunning Germany 1-0 away and holding the Netherlands at home.

Mali and South Africa soared six spots apiece to 47th and 48th. Inspired by Dorgeles Nene and teenage revelation Ange Martial Tia, Anthony da Silva’s Eagles beat Cabo Verde and Liberia, and drew in Morocco. The Bafana Bafana beat Guinea and Eritrea, before goalkeeper Sipho Chaine thrived in a 1-0 success in Egypt.

Africa now have 10 nations in the top 50, while Mozambique (up 5 to 98th), The Gambia (up 7 to 109th), Rwanda (up 9 to 119th), Guinea-Bissau (up 8 to 124th) and Botswana (up 6 to 141st) also climbed.

Other nations registering upward moves were Slovenia (up 4 to 52nd), Bosnia and Herzegovina (up 4 to 57th), Northern Ireland (up 6 to 64th), Angola (up 4 to 83rd), Haiti (up 4 to 84th), Estonia (up 5 to 122nd), Dominican Republic (up 9 to 135th), Guyana (up 8 to 142nd) and Barbados (up 5 to 174th).

A total of 338 international matches have been played since the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded on July 19, including UEFA and CONCACAF Nations League fixtures and qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

--IANS

bc/

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