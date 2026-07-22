‘Manufactured anger to mislead youth,’ Rajnath Singh slams Opposition over Delhi stir

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed “serious concern” over the ongoing protests in the national capital and called it an attempt by a “handful of” Opposition leaders to mislead the nation’s youth with their ‘manufactured anger’.

The Defence Minister, slamming the Opposition, accused it of using the students as ‘political tools’ to further their own political agenda and interest.

Rajnath’s rebuke comes a day after the Congress party, led by LoP Rahul Gandhi, gheraoed the Prime Minister’s 7 LKM residence on Tuesday, in an unprecedented move and was later forcibly removed by the Delhi Police.

“The Manufactured Sense of Anger by some opposition leaders is merely a failed attempt to confuse and mislead the public, especially our children and youth,” he commented, without naming anyone but seen largely directly towards the Gandhis and the Congress leadership.

He said that the government stands by its commitment in listening and addressing the needs of students and added that it will do everything to ensure that injustice is not meted out to any individual, particularly students and youth.

He also hit out at the Opposition over repeated Parliamentary disruptions, suggesting that the latter was more interested in creating public spectacle than settling the issue with debate in the House.

“Parliament is currently in session, and the government has expressed its willingness to hold meaningful debates on every issue; however, the Opposition is making an inappropriate attempt to resolve issues on the streets rather than within Parliament,” he stated.

He stressed that Parliament remains the appropriate forum in a democracy and asked the Opposition to shun disruptive behaviour and rather discuss and debate all issues of public interest here.

“Opposition is free to voice its views there. If the opposition is serious, it should not disrupt the smooth functioning of the ongoing Monsoon Session but should instead draw the nation's attention to all issues within the House,” he said.

The Defence Minister also vowed to address each and every concern of students, stating that the government remains steadfast in its commitment towards fulfilling their aspirations.

--IANS

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