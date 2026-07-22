FA charged Southampton boss Tonda Eckert over spygate scandal

London, July 22 (IANS) Southampton FC head coach Tonda Eckert has been charged by the Football Association (FA) in relation to "misconduct" and bringing the game into disrepute by "spying on three clubs during the campaign".

An independent disciplinary commission had expelled Southampton from the Championship Play-Offs after the club admitted to multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training, including before their semi-final against Middlesbrough.

In addition, the club received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table, alongside a reprimand in respect of all the charges.

The Saints appealed the ruling, but it was dismissed with no further opportunity of appeal. A League Arbitration Panel has said As per EFL Regulations, the decision of the League Arbitration Panel is final and cannot be appealed.

Since then the club has been the subject of an investigation by the FA, who has waited for the EFL process to run its course before launching its own investigation.

In its statement the FA said on Wednesday, "Tonda Eckert has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.1 in relation to misconduct between December 2025 and May 2026."

Rule E3.1 states, a participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.

"It’s alleged that the head coach acted in an improper manner and/or brought the game into disrepute by directing and/or authorising the observation of training sessions of Oxford United FC, Ipswich Town FC and Middlesbrough FC ahead of fixtures between these clubs and Southampton FC in December 2025, April 2026 and May 2026, respectively," the FA added.

Eckert has until July 28 to provide his responses.

--IANS

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