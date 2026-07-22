July 22, 2026 6:51 PM हिंदी

Pawan Singh says ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ title track celebrates the spirit of Bhojpuri culture

Pawan Singh says ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ title track celebrates the spirit of Bhojpuri culture

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Pawan Singh has opened up about the title track of ‘Bhojpuri Bawaal’ and called it a celebration of the rich spirit and essence of Bhojpuri culture.

The singer-actor shared that music has always been an integral part of the Bhojpuri identity, and the anthem ‘Gamcha On. Volume Up’ beautifully captures the energy, emotions, and pride associated with the culture. Speaking about the song, Pawan said in a statement, “Music has always been the heartbeat of Bhojpuri culture, and this anthem captures that spirit perfectly. It's energetic, rooted and celebrates everything that makes our community unique. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life.”

The peppy track features Pawan Singh, Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani, and Tej Pratap Yadav. Talking about the track, Nirahua said, “This anthem perfectly sets the tone for Bhojpuri Bawaal. It celebrates our culture, our people and our pride in a way that feels authentic while also introducing the show to audiences across the country.”

Aamrapali Dubey added, “The anthem reflects the colour, joy and larger-than-life spirit of Bhojpuri celebrations. It's vibrant, full of life and gives audiences a beautiful first glimpse into the world of Bhojpuri Bawaal.”

Kajal Raghwani mentioned, “This anthem isn't just introducing a show, it introduces the scale, emotions and identity of an entire entertainment industry that deserves to be celebrated.”

Tej stated, “The heartland has always had stories and personalities that connect deeply with people. Through this anthem, we're celebrating that spirit on a much larger canvas.”

Composer-singer Sneha Khanwalkar, who has sung this song, shared, “What excited me most about the Bhojpuri Bawaal Anthem was its authenticity. The brief wasn't to recreate Bhojpuri music; it was to celebrate it. I wanted the anthem to retain its rawness, pride and infectious energy while giving it a contemporary sound that could resonate with audiences across the country. It's a celebration of a culture that deserves to be heard far beyond its traditional boundaries.”

--IANS

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