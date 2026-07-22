EAM Jaishankar, New Zealand counterpart discuss Indo-Pacific security and maritime cooperation

Manila, July 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart Winston Peters in Manila on Wednesday, discussing Indo-Pacific security situation and maritime cooperation.

"A useful conversation with FM Winston Peters of New Zealand ASEAN Manila. Shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific security situation and discussed enhancing our maritime cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X following the meeting.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, with talks focussed on bilateral ties.

"Had a good meeting with DPM and FM Sihasak Phuangketkeow of Thailand Manila ASEAN. Our discussion centered around deepening bilateral engagements. Also exchanged views on the developments in Myanmar," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Philippines to participate in Foreign Minister level Meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Meetings.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Manila and noted that the cooperation between the two nations have been steadily growing.

"Appreciate the discussion with Canada FM Anita Anand this afternoon. India-Canada cooperation has been steadily growing. Our conversation focused on achieving the goals for the relationship set by our Prime Ministers," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

External Affairs Minister met Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and expressed appreciation for his insights and assessments on the region and global developments.

"Had a good lunch conversation with FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore this afternoon in Manila. Always appreciate his insights and assessments on the region, as also on global developments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and reiterated India's strong concern about the safety of Indian seafarers in the region.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed various aspects of bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation.

"An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Reiterated our strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region. Discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade and investment, energy and connectivity, science and technology, and mobility. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

--IANS

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