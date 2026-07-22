President Murmu, North Macedonia counterpart unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Skopje Museum

Skopje, July 22 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and her counterpart from North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Skopje Museum on Wednesday.

"The President expressed confidence that the bust will stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia and of the common commitment of both countries to peace, tolerance and humanity," the Indian President's Secretariat stated in a post on X.

The two leaders also visited the Mother Teresa memorial in Skopje. Mother Teresa was born in Skopje and lived there until 1928.

During her visit, President Murmu addressed the Assembly of North Macedonia, held talks with Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and addressed the India-North Macedonia Business Forum.

According to the statement released by the President's Secretariat, during their meeting at Villa Vodno in Skopje on Tuesday, President Murmu and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova discussed bilateral ties. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prior to the meeting, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

"President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia at Villa Vodno, Skopje on her first State Visit to the country. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders discussed full range of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed deep and friendly bilateral ties, grounded in shared democratic values and mutual respect," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also laid a wreath at the Grave of Goce Delchev at Church of Saint Spas in Skopje. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski hosted a luncheon in honour of President Murmu at Skopje on Tuesday.

North Macedonia is the second stop of President Droupadi's three-nation visit. The final leg of the three-nation visit will take President Murmu to Romania from July 23 to 25, at the invitation of President Nicusor Dan. The visit will be the first by an Indian President to Romania in more than three decades.

--IANS

akl/as