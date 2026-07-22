India’s installed wind power capacity reaches 57,443 MW

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The total installed capacity of wind energy projects in the country currently stands at 57,443 MW, the government said on Thursday.

Further, the power generation from wind energy projects during FY 2025-26 was 106 billion units, said Union Minister of State for Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The power generation from wind energy projects has increased during last three financial years, said the minister.

As per the ‘GWEC Report 2026’, India ranked 4th position globally in wind energy installation till December 31, 2025.

The government has taken several initiatives to promote development of renewable energy, including wind energy, in the country, like laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity has been funded under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power.

Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) charges have been waived for inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects commissioned by June 30, 2025 and to be commissioned thereafter with graded ISTS charges.

To augment transmission infrastructure needed for steep RE trajectory, transmission plan has been prepared till 2030. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been permitted up to 100 percent under the automatic route, said the minister.

To boost RE consumption, Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) followed by Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) trajectory has been notified till 2029-30.

The RCO which is applicable to all designated consumers under the Energy Conservation Act 2001 will attract penalties on non-compliance. RCO also includes specified quantum of consumption from Decentralised Renewable Energy sources.

“Revised Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar, Wind, Wind-Solar Hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable RE (FDRE) projects have been issued, said the minister.

Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for Offshore Wind Energy Projects have been launched. Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 has been issued for net-metering up to five hundred Kilowatt or up to the electrical sanctioned load, whichever is lower. “National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects, 2023” has also been issued.

--IANS

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