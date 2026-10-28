October 28, 2026 6:17 PM हिंदी

Spain: At least 46 killed after two high-speed trains collide in Toledo

Spain: At least 46 killed after two high-speed trains collide in Toledo (File Image)

Madrid, Oct 28 (IANS) At least 46 people were reportedly killed after two high-speed trains collided in Spain's Toledo province on Wednesday. The accident involved a Renfe AVE service and a private Iryo train, local media reported fearing that the number of casualties might rise further.

Emergency services were called to the spot at 8:54 am (local time) after the violent impact near the train station in Urda. The Castilla-La Mancha 112 emergency service said that fire crews from Alcazar de San Juan and Orgaz, Civil Protection units from surrounding municipalities, and three medical helicopters have been deployed at the site of the incident to find survivors and provide assistance to victims. According to the local authorities, there have been at least 39 fatalities, Spain-based 'Sur in English' reported.

The trains involved in the collision were carrying 544 passengers, according to data provided by the spokesperson for the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Esther Padilla. The Iryo train was carrying 146 passengers and a baby on board, while the Renfe train was carrying 397 passengers, Spain-based 'El Pais' reported.

The spokesperson for the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha said that the cause of the train collision is not known yet. The Ministry of Transport spokesperson said that, according to initial indications, the AVE train may have rear-ended the Iryo train, causing two of the latter's carriages to derail and fall down on the embankment, according to the report.

Following the accident, the railway movement on the high-speed corridor between Madrid and Andalusia has been completely suspended since 8:54 am (local time) on Wednesday. The accident has affected medium-distance high-speed services.

In a statement shared on X, Iryo said that all services originating from Atocha and destined for the southern corridor have been suspended due to the accident. There is no estimate of when the train services will resume, 'El Pais' reported.

Iryo stated that it has activated "all emergency protocols" and has been "collaborating closely" with the authorities to manage the situation. Renfe has said that railway service has been suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real, and Andalusia.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Congress has history of yielding to external pressure, putting out false narratives: Shringla

Congress has history of yielding to external pressure, putting out false narratives: Shringla

Sayali Satghare credits collective bowling effort as India women bundle out Zimbabwe women for 131 in the third ODI in Vadodara on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

3rd ODI: Satghare credits collective bowling effort as India bundle out Zimbabwe for 131

Hrithik Roshan says 'will always cheer for you' in a warm wish for Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan says 'will always cheer for you' in a warm wish for Sussanne Khan

Ballot papers, zero seats: Congress’ MLC rout raises hard questions (Photo: AI Generated Image)

Ballot papers, zero seats: Congress’ MLC rout raises hard questions

'Invited all SCO members, dialogue partners': MEA on invite to Pak for SCO Civilisational Dialogue

'Invited all SCO members, dialogue partners': MEA on invite to Pak for SCO Civilisational Dialogue

J&K govt orders strengthening cyber security across all departments (Photo: IANS)

J&K govt orders strengthening cyber security across all departments

Bihar results: Newly elected MLC Neeraj Kumar explains 3 ‘N’ advantage over rival (Photo: IANS)

Bihar results: Newly elected MLC Neeraj Kumar explains 3 ‘N’ advantage over rival

Rohit Sharma reveals how Rajpal Yadav’s films helped him overcome difficult days on the field

Rohit Sharma reveals how Rajpal Yadav’s films helped him overcome difficult days on the field

China’s weak domestic demand cripples economy (Photo: IANS)

China’s weak domestic demand cripples economy

Bangladesh repays twice its foreign loan amount in Q1 FY27

Bangladesh repays twice its foreign loan amount in Q1 FY27