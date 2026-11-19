New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Reacting to a Pew Research Center report projecting changes in India's religious population over the next few decades, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders on Thursday said that the growth in the Muslim population was a global trend and should not be turned into a political issue.

They also questioned the credibility of the projections, with some alleging that the BJP was using the figures to create confusion.

The leaders were responding to projections suggesting that India's Muslim population would increase as a proportion of the country's total population, while the share of Hindus would decline slightly over the coming decades.

Speaking to reporters, SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq said that the growth in the Muslim population was not limited to India but was also being witnessed globally.

"Pew Research also shows that not just within the country, but globally, the Muslim population is growing and will continue to grow. So, this should not be made into a political issue. This is research, and the population of different generations is growing. The birth rate is higher in some communities and lower in others. Where Pew's research report mentions Muslims, Christians have also been shown in the second position. So, we say there is nothing to this. Whatever a person wants, there should be no objection of this kind to it," he said.

SP MP Awadhesh Prasad questioned the basis of the figures and alleged that they were being circulated to mislead people.

"On what basis are these figures presented? These figures are misleading. They cannot be trusted. Rather, these figures are being spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party to create confusion," he said.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey also questioned the credibility of the report and said that population projections were based on statistical estimates.

"Who has given the report, which organisation has prepared it, and what is its credibility? This report is based on statistics. Anyone can multiply statistics. If such a report is coming out, what can the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha say about it? This is a matter of data, a matter of a report, and a worldwide report. I don't think there is any room for political statements in this," he said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) MLC Neeraj Kumar said the projections could reflect the research organisation's assessment of future demographic trends.

"What does the Pew Research Center provide? It may be outlining its own projections for the future, and that could be its perspective. However, a socio-economic survey is being conducted in this country. Once the survey is completed, everything will become clear," he said.

According to the Pew Research Center's projections, India's Hindu population is expected to increase by 176 million between 2020 and 2070. However, Hindus are projected to account for a slightly smaller share of the country's total population as Muslims continue to have higher fertility rates.

Despite this projected change, Hindus are expected to constitute more than three-quarters of India's population by 2070.

The global Hindu population is also projected to increase by 199 million during the same period, reaching nearly 1.4 billion. However, as the world's overall population is expected to grow at a faster pace, the share of Hindus in the global population is projected to decline from 15 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2070.

The projections are part of a broader Pew Research Center study examining changes in the size and composition of major religious groups between 2020 and 2070. The estimates take into account factors such as fertility rates, age profiles, religious switching and international migration.

According to the study, although India's overall fertility rate has declined significantly in recent decades, Muslim women continue to have more children on average than Hindu women. Combined with the relatively younger age profile of India's Muslim population, this fertility gap is expected to increase the Muslim share of the country's population while slightly reducing the Hindu share.

India had approximately 1.1 billion Hindus in 2020, accounting for around 95 per cent of the global Hindu population.

During 2020-2025, the fertility rate among Muslim women stood at 3.1 children per woman, compared with 2.5 among Christian women. The average among women belonging to other religious groups was 1.6 children, below the replacement-level fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman.

The report also projected significant changes in the global religious landscape. According to Pew's estimates, there were approximately 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020.

The projections indicate that the global Muslim population could reach 2.57 billion by 2035, overtaking the Christian population, which is expected to stand at 2.52 billion. If current demographic trends continue, the number of Muslims worldwide could exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, while the Christian population is projected to remain just below 3 billion.

--IANS

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