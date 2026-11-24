Doha, Nov 24 (IANS) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was all guns blazing in India A against UAE in their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 group clash on Tuesday as the teenage batting sensation broke the world record for the fastest-ever hundred in List A cricket before completing the fastest-ever double hundred here on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi smashed a sensational 28-ball century. The 15-year-old batter completed his fifty off 16 balls before completing his ton in 28 balls. Notably, he scored 90 of his 100 runs in sixes. With his 28-ball century, he broke Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball record, which he achieved in 2023.

Right after completing his hundred, he continued the carnage and went on to smash the fastest ever double century in List-A cricket when he completed his 200 in 52 balls.

Sooryavanshi scored his 50 off 16 balls, then earned 103 off 28 and 151 off 40 and finally got dismissed for 204 off 52 deliveries in the 13th over.

Moreover, he also made a record for the most sixes ever by any batter in an innings as the 15-year-old smashed 28 maximums in his knock of 204 off 53 balls.

Unlike last year's T20 competition, this year’s Rising Stars Asia Cup will be played in the 50-over format. Doha is a happy hunting ground for Sooryavanshi, before his record-breaking List A hundred. He had scored 239 runs at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of 243.88 in four T20 matches in Doha last year.

The teenager most recently donned national colours in the third T20I of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he created more history with opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who is also a part of India’s ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup squad.

Sooryavanshi and Abhishek launched a breathtaking assault at the top of the order during India’s series-clinching victory over New Zealand in the third match.

Sooryavanshi smashed 45 off just 19 balls as the opening pair powered India to 118/0 in the powerplay, setting a new record for the highest powerplay score in men’s T20I cricket.

Fastest List A century (by balls)

28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026

29 Jake Fraser-McGurk South Aus vs Tasmania Adelaide 2023

31 AB de Villiers SA vs WI Joburg 2015

32 Sakibul Gani Bihar vs Arunachal Ranchi 2025

33 Ishan Kishan Jharkhand vs Karnataka Ahmedabad 2025

Fastest 200s in List A one-day cricket (by balls)

52 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026

103 Chad Bowes Canterbury vs Otago Christchurch 2024

114 N Jagadeesan TN vs Arunachal Bengaluru 2022

114 Harry Brook England vs SL Rawalpindi 2026

Most 6s in an innings in all professional cricket

28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026

26 Tanmay Agarwal Hyderabad vs Arunachal Hyderabad 2024 (Ranji)

23 Colin Munro Auckland vs Central District Napier 2015 (Plunkett Shield)

23 D'Arcy Short Western Aus vs Queensland Sydney 2018 (One Day Cup)

--IANS

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