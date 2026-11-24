Canberra, Nov 24 (IANS) The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) and the Australian Hindu Association (AHA) have condemned the four-day visit of Shafiqur Rahman, chief of the Bangladesh radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, to Australia.

Rahman on Tuesday afternoon took to X, thanking Bangladeshis in Australia for the warm welcome they gave to him during his visit to Australia.

"I have postponed my one-day visit to Malaysia due to an urgent need. God willing, I hope to meet my brothers and sisters living abroad in Malaysia in the near future," he added.

In a joint statement, AJA and AHA said that Jamaat-e-Islami has a disturbing history during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan, with several former senior leaders subsequently convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including atrocities against religious minorities.

“We are deeply concerned that the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) reportedly hosted Rahman at a Sydney luncheon on 21 November, with reports that Australian parliamentarians were also present. Jewish and Hindu Australians understand the dangers of religious extremism and the importance of protecting minority communities,” the statement noted.

“We call on the Australian Government to explain why Rahman was permitted to enter Australia and whether any government representatives met with him,” it added.

The organisations further said that Rahman publicly praised Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 2023 attacks in Israel, describing him as a “hero and martyr” following his death. He also mourned Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran, and prayed for him to be “accepted as a martyr”.

Rahman was arrested by Bangladesh's counterterrorism police in December 2022 over alleged links to a banned Islamist militant organisation and spent approximately 15 months in detention before being released on bail.

The Jamaat leader has also declared that women cannot lead his political party, which fielded no female candidates in Bangladesh's 2026 election. A controversial post published from his verified X account compared women working outside the home to prostitution, the statement mentioned.

Expressing grave concern, Amendra Singh, President of Australian Hindu Association, said, “The role of radical Islamists in the ongoing pogrom of murders, brutalities, arson, kidnapping, looting and intimidation against Hindus in Bangladesh is well documented. Welcoming those who support or are mute spectators to such atrocities can only divide Australians and undermine our social cohesion.”

Questioning the Jamaat leader’s visit, Robert Gregory, President of Australian Jewish Association, said, “The Albanese Government denied entry to former Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked and cancelled the visa of Israeli parliamentarian Simcha Rothman, citing concerns about social cohesion and divisive rhetoric. How is it that Israeli politicians are excluded while a political leader who has publicly glorified Hamas terrorists is welcomed into Australia?”

--IANS

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