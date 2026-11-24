New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh registered a dominant nine-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh in the Elite Group C encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) Elite 2026, while Vidarbha defeated Uttarakhand by 15 runs to move to the top of Group D.

Elsewhere, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir secured four-wicket victories over Rajasthan and Railways, respectively, in their group-stage matches on Tuesday.

In a Group D encounter at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata, Vidarbha posted 208/8 in their allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat. Ravikumar Samarth top-scored with 59 off 35 balls, while Nachiket Bhute provided the late impetus with a quickfire 45 off just 20 deliveries. Yash Kadam (31) and Varun Bisht (27) also made valuable contributions to take the team past the 200-run mark. Janmejay Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith and Avneesh Sudha claimed two wickets each for Uttarakhand.

In reply, Uttarakhand were 67/3 in 7.3 overs before Aarav Mahajan led the chase with a fighting 69. However, he received little support from the other batters as Uttarakhand finished at 193/7, falling 15 runs short of the target. Saurabh Dubey claimed three wickets for Vidarbha, while Yash Kadam picked up two. With this victory, Vidarbha moved to the top of the Group D points table with 22 points from six matches.

At the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Himachal Pradesh bowled out Madhya Pradesh for just 126 in 15.5 overs in their Elite Group C clash. Madhya Pradesh, led by Rajat Patidar, struggled to build partnerships and lost wickets at regular intervals. Shivang Kumar was the standout batter with a quickfire 41 off 16 balls, but the lack of support from the other end restricted the side to a modest total. Mridul Surroch, Harshit Sandal and Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal took two wickets each.

Himachal Pradesh made light work of the chase, with openers Ayush Jamwal and Vaibhav Sharma scoring 58 runs each. The duo shared a 107-run opening partnership as Himachal reached 127/1 in just 9.2 overs to register their third win of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Karnataka secured a four-wicket victory over Rajasthan in a low-scoring encounter at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

Batting first, Rajasthan made a positive start, scoring 62 runs in the powerplay while losing just one wicket. However, the innings soon suffered a collapse as the team was bowled out for 113 in 15.3 overs. Himanshu Nehra top-scored with 53, while Abhijeet Tomar contributed 25. Shikhar Shetty led Karnataka’s bowling attack with four wickets, while Shreesha Achar claimed two.

In response, Karnataka lost opener Rohan Patil in the fourth over but recovered through Krishnan Shrijith (33) and captain Smaran Ravichandran, who remained unbeaten on 25. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Karnataka reached 114/6 in 16 overs to complete the chase. Manav Suthar and Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets each for Rajasthan.

In a high-scoring encounter at the Daly College Ground in Indore, Jammu and Kashmir chased down a target of 195 against Railways to register a four-wicket win.

Railways, batting first, posted 194/3 in 20 overs, powered by Ravi Singh’s blistering century. The batter smashed 112 off just 56 deliveries, including seven fours and nine sixes. Mohammad Saif (25) and Upendra Yadav (32) also made useful contributions to take Railways to a competitive total.

Jammu and Kashmir suffered an early setback as opener Qamran Iqbal was dismissed for 18. However, Shubham Khajuria (63) and Kawalpreet Singh (58) steadied the innings with a 91-run partnership to keep the chase on track. Following their dismissals, Rydham Sharma struck a quickfire 21 off eight balls to guide Jammu and Kashmir to 195/6 in 19.4 overs. Shivam Chaudhary claimed four wickets for Railways, but his effort could not prevent the defeat.

--IANS

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