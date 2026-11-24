New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Celebrated singer Daler Mehndi on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to make it easier for Indian devotees to visit Sri Nankana Sahib and other historical Sikh shrines in Pakistan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

“For many years, people used to go to Nankana Sahib (through a long process), standing in queues, submitting their application, waiting for verification of their background, etc.,” he recounted, speaking on Modi Story, adding that it is now as easy as travelling between two places in Delhi.

“The situation is totally different now,” he stressed.

Modi Story is a platform that brings to people the Prime Minister’s life story through the eyes of those who have watched him.

On Saturday, more than 1,800 pilgrims left for Pakistan on Saturday to visit Sri Nankana Sahib and other Sikh shrines on the auspicious occasion of ‘Prakash Purab’ being celebrated on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to visit Sri Nankana Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, Sri Kartarpur Sahib, and other historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan during the trip, according to reports. Located in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Nankana Sahib holds a special place of emotional and historical importance for Sikhs across the world. It is revered as the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, who was born there in 1469.

The holy site also carries deep historical symbolism because of Partition, when many of Sikhism’s most sacred sites, including Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, became part of Pakistan.

In his one-minute message, Daler Mehndi also mentioned the importance of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, access to the sacred place where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the final years of his life.

For decades after Partition, devotees in India could see the shrine from across the border but could not easily visit it.

The image of pilgrims standing at Dera Baba Nanak and looking toward Kartarpur through binoculars became a powerful symbol of both faith and division. The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 changed that reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post on the Indian side and flagged off the first batch of pilgrims after India and Pakistan signed an agreement on the operational modalities of the corridor.

The corridor enabled visa-free access for Indian devotees to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Sikh community.

--IANS

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