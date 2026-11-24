New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said on Tuesday that over the last decade India has moved from “being a consumer of technology to becoming a creator of technology” with the telecom sector being the most profound example of this achievement.

Addressing the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave 2026 here, the minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today India has risen as the 4th largest economy and market in the world. From a country that had only a few hundred startups in 2014, India has now gone beyond 2,00,000 startups.”

“The telecom sector is the most profound example of India becoming a creator of technology due to the volume of testing technology. From a country that only had 25 crore internet connections to now 110 crore internet connections, from 6 crore broadband connections to 104 crore broadband connections. We are the only telecom network market in the world that is growing at double-digit numbers,” he added.

The conclave brought together telecom startups, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), industry leaders, investors, academia and government representatives on a common platform to showcase indigenous products and solutions, deliberate on challenges faced by domestic innovators and explore opportunities for scaling up Indian telecom technologies.

Presentations and discussions across five key thematic areas were made at the conclave, covering the telecom technology stack, namely Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core, Applications, Chipsets, Security and Standards. Each thematic group was represented by the concerned DoT officials, who apprised participants of various Government initiatives, policy interventions and enabling frameworks being undertaken by the Department to support startups and MSMEs and strengthen the overall telecom innovation ecosystem. The Conclave also featured 11 exhibition stalls set up by startups and MSMEs, providing them an opportunity to showcase their innovative indigenous products, technologies and solutions to policymakers, industry leaders, investors and other stakeholders.

The Union Minister also felicitated the winners of the Emerging Technologies Hackathon 2026 (ETH 2026), organised by TCoE India. The Hackathon received over 2,870 registrations and 620 applications across nine technology domains, with participation from students, startups, companies and academic institutions.

Entra Innovations LLP secured the First Prize for VAAYU, an indigenously designed tyre-pressure sensor system-on-chip; Dawniens International Private Limited received the Second Prize for Cablesmith, a robotic optical patch panel solution enabling remote provisioning of fibre connections; while the Joint Third Prize was awarded to IIT Bombay (Team DRISTI) for KAVACH, a security engine for private 5G networks, and the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (Team RUDRA) for VajraLink, an anti-jamming communication solution for drones.

The sessions also provided a platform for interaction among user agencies, industry representatives, startups and other stakeholders to exchange views on potential applications, implementation requirements and opportunities arising from these frameworks.

The conclave underscored the Government's commitment to strengthening indigenous telecom innovation, promoting entrepreneurship and facilitating the development and commercialisation of homegrown technologies.

--IANS

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