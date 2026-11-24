Kabul, Nov 24 (IANS) Afghan refugees who recently returned from Pakistan through the Torkham border crossing have accused the Pakistani authorities of mistreating, harassing and detaining them before deporting them to Afghanistan, local media reported on Tuesday.

The recent returnees revealed how police raids and sudden arrests deprived them from taking their belongings before being forcibly deported from Pakistan, Amu TV reported.

Originally from Afghanistan’s Kunar province, 35-year-old Sediqullah was born in Pakistan's Punjab province and spent more than 30 years there before he was forcibly deported to Afghanistan. He said that Pakistani police arrested him without warning and did not give them time to collect their possessions before deporting them.

"Everything was left behind. Our vehicles were left behind. We worked as drivers, and our businesses were left behind,” Amu TV quoted him as saying.

Mohammad Qasim, another Afghan who was recently deported, said that he lost access to his possessions, including tractors and was not given information regarding the deportation process. He said that Pakistani authorities demanded fees for stamps and documentation after he crossed the border.

"They caused so much trouble for us. I swear, our belongings and tractors were left behind," Amu TV quoted Qasim as saying.

After returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan, people who do not have adequate housing and a reliable source of income have urged the Taliban and humanitarian organisations to provide them assistance.

Abdul Malik, who returned to Afghanistan after spending seven years in Pakistan, said that they don't have a house here and urged the Taliban to create employment opportunities for those who have been deported from Pakistan.

"We have returned deeply humiliated and distressed because of Pakistan," Amu TV quoted him as saying.

As many as 796 Afghan nationals were arrested by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Balochis­tan, Khyber Pakhtun­kh­­wa, Punjab and Islamabad during the first week of November, local media reported.

Among all those arrested and detained, Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and undocumented Afghans represented 99 per cent and Proof of Registration (PoR) holders just one per cent, according to the latest update released jointly by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). The majority of the arrests took place in Balochistan, followed by Khyber Pakht­u­n­khwa, Punjab and Islamabad, Dawn reported.

According to the report, 2,758,958 people returned to Afghanistan from September 23, 2023 to November 7, 2026. The number of returns decreased by 16 per cent and deportations by 91 per cent during the first week of November in comparison to the previous week of October, the daily mentioned.

As many as 4,662 people returned to Afghanistan during the first week of November. Among those, 809 people were deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan. Among those who returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan from November 1-7, as many as 78 per cent were undocumented, followed by Proof of Registration (PoR) holders with 12 per cent, and ACC holders with 10 per cent.

--IANS

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