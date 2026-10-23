South Africa: IBSAMAR IX concludes as INS Tarkash completes port call at Simon’s Town

Cape Town, Oct 23 (IANS) The ninth edition of the India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise (IBSAMAR IX) has concluded, with Indian Navy’s INS Tarkash completing its port call at Simon’s Town in South Africa, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

The warship concluded the port call on Thursday, after the navies of the three countries operated together as a combined force from harbour to open sea.

“INS Tarkash concluded her port call at Simon’s Town on 22 Oct 26, on completion of the ninth edition of the India–Brazil–South Africa maritime exercise. From harbour to open sea, the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy and South African Navy operated together as a combined force towards shared vision of open and safe seas for all,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Last week, INS Tarkash sailed from Simon’s Town for the sea phase of the exercise.

“INS Tarkash sailed from Simon’s Town on 15 Oct 26 for the Sea Phase of IBSAMAR IX. Ahead of sailing, Command Teams from the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy and South African Navy convened for a joint Pre-Sailing Conference on 14 Oct 26 to deliberate on the conduct, coordination and execution of the Sea Phase,” the Indian Navy had posted on X.

During the harbour phase, Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, visited INS Tarkash and interacted with the Commanding Officer and crew of the Indian warship.

The trilateral exercise brings together the Indian, Brazilian and South African Navies with the aim of enhancing interoperability, strengthening maritime cooperation and promoting mutual understanding, the Ministry of Defence said.

“The current edition IBSAMAR IX holds significance in the context of furthering maritime cooperation and security in Indian Ocean Region. The theme of IBSAMAR IX is Stronger Together Towards a Shared Future in the Maritime Domain. It aims to promote collective maritime security and preparedness to address maritime challenges,” the ministry had said.

The South African Navy participated with SAS Amatola, SAS King Sekhukhune I and SAS Adam Kok III, along with the submarine SAS Manthatisi, while Brazil was represented by BNS Barroso with an integral Lynx helicopter. INS Tarkash participated with an integral Chetak helicopter.

--IANS

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