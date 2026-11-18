Tokyo, Nov 18 (IANS) Spotlighting that India has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world despite the ongoing West Asia crisis, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that strong growth momentum does not slow down.

Addressing the Indian community in Japan's Tokyo, Singh said that India's growth rate remains at 7.8 per cent despite the ongoing situation in West Asia.

"No one can deny the fact that India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. There is a crisis unfolding in West Asia, and you can see various other crisis within the international community. I don't need to go in detail. Despite this, our growth rate remains around 7.8 per cent. This is no small feat. You are aware of how difficult and risky it is for oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Consequently, India is unable to source the full volume of oil it requires through that route. All of this is well known. Yet, our government has ensured that the momentum of the economy — the pace at which it moves — does not slow down. This is not a small thing. I feel this is a miracle. We have successfully brought 50 crore people out of poverty line in the past 12.5-13 years. This is not an ordinary thing," he stated.

Highlighting the achievements of PM Modi-led government, Singh said that no one can make a single charge of corruption against any participant, minister or the government as a whole.

"I am not here to criticise anybody. Despite running the government continuously for 12 and a half years, no one, not just in India, but anywhere in the world, can point a finger and claim that a single charge of corruption has been levelled against any participant in the government, any minister, or the government as a whole. No one can say that. Everyone knows what used to happen earlier; I don't need to say anything...I can say that no one can cast a doubt on the integrity of this government."

Singh urged the Indian community in Japan to uphold the values of integrity, commitment and credibility as it shapes India's identity and credibility in the world.

"I believe that a person's greatest asset is their integrity, commitment and credibility. And to all of you residing in Japan, this is what I expect from you as well. Since you have come here from India, you must always remain cautious that there is never any room left for raising question mark over your credibility or integrity. It is an immense asset. It shapes India's identity, reputation, trust, and credibility in the international community," he added.

Singh said that defence production in India has grown from Rs 40,000-45,000 crore to over 1,80,000 crore. He also hailed the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting the increase in India's defence production and exports, he said, "When our government took office, defence exports used to be around Rs 600 crore to Rs 900 crore, or at most Rs 1,200 crore. You will be pleased to know that today, India is exporting weapons and various other defence items worth Rs 40,000 crore."

"Defence production, which was approximately 40,000-45,000 crore before our government took office, has now grown to over 1,80,000 crore. As for our nation’s armed forces — the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force — you may have witnessed the remarkable feats they have achieved during Operation Sindoor," he told the gathering.

--IANS

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