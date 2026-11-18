Antalya (Turkey), Nov 18 (IANS) India’s Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday highlighted the country’s leadership in advancing global cooperation on disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Speaking at the CDRI Ministerial Dialogue on ‘Disaster Resilient Infrastructure for Climate Adaptation’, a side event at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) that entered its final phase in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city, he emphasised that climate action must go hand in hand with climate negotiations, with the success of international commitments ultimately measured by their translation into concrete action on the ground.

Yadav stressed the need for practical outcomes in adaptation, mitigation and resilience, backed by stronger international cooperation and collective efforts.

He highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing, technical expertise and capacity building, particularly for developing countries, to strengthen institutional capabilities and facilitate access to proven technologies.

The minister underscored that affordable and sustainable finance, complemented by strong institutional frameworks and technical capacities, is essential for developing resilient infrastructure.

Describing the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as a unique global initiative, Yadav highlighted its role in bringing together governments, international institutions, development partners and technical experts to promote collaboration, exchange best practices and strengthen infrastructure resilience.

He noted that discussions at COP31 had reinforced resilience as a key priority and called for translating shared commitments into collaborative initiatives and tangible outcomes.

Representatives from participating countries highlighted their respective priorities and challenges. Trinidad and Tobago stressed the importance of grants and affordable finance, risk assessment tools and cooperation with the Government of India in agro-processing.

Namibia highlighted the severe impact of drought on rural livelihoods and called for adequate funding to strengthen infrastructure resilience.

Japan emphasised accelerating the deployment of early warning systems, sharing disaster risk reduction expertise and strengthening regional networks in vulnerable countries.

Guatemala underscored the need for affordable finance, while Jordan called for greater cooperation in facilitating access to finance and strengthening infrastructure planning.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at vishal.g@ians.in)

--IANS

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