New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer and one of the heroes of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning campaign, Madan Lal, believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be part of India’s squad for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, saying the experience and performances of the two senior batters will be equally important for the team’s campaign.

Madan Lal said experienced players such as Rohit and Kohli bring significant value to the side in major tournaments, where their presence and performances can make a difference. He also expressed confidence that the two former India captains would be keen to win another World Cup before bringing their illustrious careers to an end.

“I believe Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should feature in next year’s World Cup. Their performances will be equally important for the team. In big tournaments, the team looks up to experienced and accomplished players like them. I am sure both would also want to win another World Cup before calling time on their careers. Therefore, I feel they should be part of the World Cup campaign,” Madan Lal told IANS.

The former all-rounder’s backing comes at a time when questions continue to surround the future roles of Rohit and Kohli in India’s preparations for the 2027 showpiece in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Both batters endured difficult outings during India’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the hosts won 3-1.

Rohit had a particularly disappointing series, managing only 30 runs in four innings at an average of 7.50. His scores of 0, 23, 0 and 7 included two ducks, making it his lowest batting average in a bilateral ODI series as an opener. His final outing ended with a seven-run dismissal at the Bay Oval, where he flicked a delivery from Matthew Fisher straight to mid-wicket.

Kohli, meanwhile, finished as India’s leading run-scorer in the series with 86 runs from four innings at an average of 21.50. After beginning the tour with an impressive 74 off 51 deliveries in Auckland, he struggled to maintain the momentum, returning scores of 7, 0 and 5 in his subsequent appearances.

The 2027 edition will provide India with another opportunity to challenge for the ODI World Cup title, with the team looking to build a strong combination under Gill’s leadership.

--IANS

sds/bsk/