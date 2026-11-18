New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owe their glorious run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to recently retired MS Dhoni, said his former team-mate Suresh Raina. His comments come a day after the franchise announced that Dhoni had retired as a player for CSK and would remain with the team as their mentor.

Dhoni will begin his new role by advising CSK on their strategy for the 2027 IPL auction, to be held in Goa on December 16. “He has done so much for CSK and for the IPL. The amount of love he has got from the fans, from business tycoons and CEOs, and the kids from 2008 has been amazing.

“If CSK have lasted so many years, it is because of Mahi bhai and the support he got from the Whistle Podu Army, and he has done really well with Stephen Fleming. So, I think it is not just a team. It is a lot of emotion, a lot of character he showed on the field and off the field, and he carried it so brilliantly over the years,” Raina said to JioStar.

Dhoni, 45, captained CSK to five IPL titles. He made 272 appearances for the franchise and his 5,314 runs place him second on its list of the franchise’s leading run-scorers. His calm under pressure earned him the name ‘Captain Cool’, apart from being known to ace chases.

Raina, who shared the CSK dressing room with Dhoni for many seasons and won four titles alongside him, said the way Dhoni conducted himself would be remembered longer than his IPL numbers.

“He has played in the IPL for so many years and become such a big player, but I think what we have learnt from him as a human being matters even more. He played lots of matches for CSK, including knockout matches, finals and semi-finals.

“The amount of love he got from the city of Chennai, I think he achieved so much as a person and so much as a leader. But what stood out for me was the love he got from each and every CSK fan. That is the sort of person he is.

“I was very fortunate to have played with him for CSK, and we won a lot of trophies too. I think he is one of the biggest pillars of CSK, and he achieved so much after coming to Chennai. We won the World Cup, we won a lot of Test series. I think he has done remarkably well as a player and as a human being, and he is the biggest brand in the IPL till now,” he said.

As India’s captain, Dhoni won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011. He last played for the country in 2019 and quit international cricket a year later, but went on playing in the IPL.

The last few seasons have been harder. Persistent knee trouble and a dip in batting form limited his impact, and CSK, who last won the IPL in 2023, missed playoffs for the third straight time. Raina said Dhoni had pushed himself in the gym, hoping to get fit again, before accepting that his body had had enough.

“Mahi bhai has been playing different sports in the off-season, but he has been struggling with his knee. Both his knees have swelling now. The amount of wicketkeeping he has done and the number of matches he has played; it takes a toll. He was trying till now, thinking he would get fit. He was trying very, very hard in the gym

“After the swelling, he always said in interviews that he never wanted to be an Impact Player. That speaks volumes about him as a captain and shows a lot of courage. So, he wanted to continue playing, but his body is not able to take that load anymore,” he said.

--IANS

nr/hs