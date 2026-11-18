Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor and director Dhanush, who is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Om' on November 20, has thanked the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for granting permission for the 6 am shows of 'Om'.

In a statement, which he shared on his X timeline, the actor and producer pointed out to fans that a film's success was achieved by the combined hard work and dedication of many people from different departments.

"The biggest support you can give to everyone in the film industry is by watching movies in theatres. By doing so, you also contribute to the growth of the film industry," he said.

The actor then went on to express his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for granting permission for the 6 am shows of his upcoming film.

He said, "My heartfelt thanks to the Tamil Nadu government for granting permission for the 6 AM show of the movie “Om” releasing on November 20, and to the honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vijay."

The actor concluded the statement by requesting his fans who were looking to watch the 6 AM shows to do so safely and responsibly. More importantly, the actor urged his fans to enjoy the film without causing any inconvenience to others. "Enjoying the movie is the real celebration," he said.

The censor board has already cleared the film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy for release with a U/A certificate.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and audiences ever since the makers released a trailer.

Contrary to what audiences were initially led to believe, the trailer revealed that Dhanush plays a member of an intelligence unit constituted by the Tamil Nadu Police to deal with organised crimes in the film. The trailer also had another surprise in the form of Mammootty being the antagonist in the film.

The trailer began with the makers pointing out that "Some of these things actually happen...". The story is set between two temple towns. There is a crime being committed against nature and the cops consider the criminals committing the crime as wild animals. To track and bring them down, the Andhra Pradesh police constitutes a Special Task Force (STF), which is led by Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi). She runs an operation to infiltrate the network behind the smuggling of Red Sanders and codenames it 'OM' -- Operation Mole.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police team, for its part, has a specialised team called OCIU (Organised Crime Intelligence Unit) to deal with the problem and we realise Dhanush is from this unit. He is referred to as D 402 and has a wife and child, about whom nobody in the outside world knows.

Interestingly, contrary to what the public was led to believe earlier, Mammootty plays the antagonist in this film. He plays a character called Red Hills Karthikeyan, the man behind this organised crime network.

Only recently, the makers had revealed that actress Sai Pallavi plays an IPS officer called Nithya Reddy in the film. Sree Leela, who plays Dhanush's wife in the film, plays a character called Roja.

For the unaware, Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah too is a part of this film. The film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

--IANS

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