New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Mumbai continued their winning momentum in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 with an 18-run victory over Goa, while Baroda, Haryana and Puducherry also registered wins in their respective matches on Wednesday.

Baroda produced the most emphatic result of the day, chasing down Uttar Pradesh’s modest 93-run target in just 9.1 overs, while Haryana, Puducherry and Mumbai also registered victories in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026 on Wednesday.

Baroda bundled out Uttar Pradesh for 92 in 18.1 overs before reaching 96/2 in 9.1 overs to seal an eight-wicket win. Atit Sheth led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Hemant Punde and Rasikh Salam Dar claimed two each to dismantle the UP batting line-up.

Sameer Rizvi top-scored for Uttar Pradesh with 41, but the rest of the batting order struggled to build partnerships. In reply, Shashwat Rawat remained unbeaten on 39, while Amit Pasi contributed 38 as Baroda completed the chase comfortably.

Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu by seven wickets after restricting them to 124 in 19.5 overs. Nishant Sindhu and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets apiece to lead the bowling effort, with Kanishk Chouhan and Rahul Tewatia claiming one each.

Tamil Nadu’s Amit Sathvik provided an early impetus with 38 off 17 balls, while B. Sachin made 27, and Shahrukh Khan added 22. Haryana’s chase was anchored by captain Ankit Rajesh Kumar, who scored 43, and Sindhu, who remained unbeaten on 33. The pair helped Haryana reach 126/3 in 16.1 overs.

Puducherry also enjoyed a comfortable outing, beating Assam by 61 runs. After posting 192/6 in their 20 overs, Puducherry restricted Assam to 131/7.

Aman Khan struck 55 off 32 deliveries, while Parameeswaran Sivaraman made 53 off 43, laying the foundation for Puducherry’s total. Pugazhendi Akash chipped in with 21.

Assam’s chase never gathered momentum, with Pradyun Saikia scoring 44 and Akash Sengupta making 42. Adil Ayub Tunda was the pick of the Puducherry bowlers with 3/19.

Mumbai edged past Goa by 18 runs in a high-scoring contest. Mumbai were bowled out for 207, but Goa managed only 189 in 19 overs despite a strong effort from Lalit Yadav, who scored 81 off 41 balls. Deepraj Gaonkar added 48, but Mumbai’s bowlers kept striking at crucial stages.

Sairaj Patil played a decisive all-round role, scoring 40 off 21 deliveries before returning figures of 3/27 to earn Player of the Match honours. Musheer Khan contributed 44, while Maxwell Swaminathan made 28 and Suryakumar Yadav scored 25. Patil’s contribution with both bat and ball proved crucial in securing Mumbai’s victory.

--IANS

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