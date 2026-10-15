Soundarya Rajinikanth on 'Jailer 2':  This film is going to create history in Tamil cinema!

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Overwhelmed by the phenomenal reception accorded by fans to her dad's just released film 'Jailer 2', Soundarya Rajinikanth, the younger daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth, has now said that the film was going to make history in Tamil cinema.

Taking to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on the film and the reception fans had accorded to it, Soundarya Rajinikanth wrote, "Thalaivar is an emotion, not just for me but for everyone who loves him. It's something words can't describe; You can only feel it."

Calling 'Jailer 2' a sensational blockbuster, Soundarya said,"... My Tiger Muthuvel Pandian , my appa absolutely rocks the screen! 51 years of entertaining us. 51 years of Rajinism."

Complimenting the director of the film, Nelson Dilipkumar, she wrote, "My dear @nelsondilipkumar jiiiii what a film! And my dearest brother @anirudhofficial, the elevations you’ve created have taken it to another level. What a way to celebrate your birthday this year! To the entire brilliant cast and crew so much love. I could go on and on about this film, but I’m too emotional to say more."

She went on to conclude the post, saying, "Watch Jailer 2 again and again and again. This film is going to create history in Tamil cinema. SO PROUD !!!! SO SO PROUD !!!!"

For the unaware, the Censor Board had cleared director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

The film hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year. The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced.

In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.

--IANS

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