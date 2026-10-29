Sophie Molineux can be our trump card in WPL 2027, says UPW scouting head Neetu David

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Neetu David, UP Warriorz’s Head of Scouting and Talent Identification, said the franchise landed the players it had planned for at the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction without much of a fight, adding that Australia captain Sophie Molineux could prove to be the side’s trump card.

UPW were the busiest franchise at the auction in Kochi on Wednesday and signed eight players, with Sophie the most expensive buy at Rs 1.10 crore. “We got the players we had planned for very easily, and we still had some money in our pockets.

“It was a good experience as we got the players we wanted. We did not have to fight a lot for the players we had planned for. I hope that we will do well in the WPL,” Neetu said in a video posted by the tournament on its social media accounts on Thursday.

The former national selector further said UPW had the funds to go after Molineux, despite knowing that several teams would be interested in her. “Everyone knows that she is a very good player. She is leading Australia at the current time.

“Everyone was going to go for her. But we had money in our pocket, so we took her. I hope that she will be a trump card for our team. It is good that we have experienced players and young blood. It is a good combination for us,” she said.

She also backed India all-rounder Sneh Rana, signed for Rs 30 lakh, to contribute to the side. “Sneh Rana is an all-rounder. She is playing cricket very well. She will give us a lot of benefits. It depends on the situation. It is good that our combination is good.”

This was Neetu’s first auction as part of a franchise’s support staff, and she expressed delight in working for the team from her home state. “I am very happy that the UP Warriorz chose me because I am also from Uttar Pradesh and they approached me. I am so happy that I have got my home team. I am very happy that I am attending the auction for the first time as a support staff member, but I am so happy,” she added.

The former India left-arm spinner also said her work with the franchise was much the same as her role as a national selector. The one big difference, she said, was that she now gets to follow cricket overseas as well.

“There is not much difference because I have already been a national selector. My work was the same there as well as here. The only difference is that the name has changed, so nothing else (has changed).

“I am so happy that I am involved in cricket as well. Initially I felt that I would drift away from following domestic cricket, but here I am getting to follow cricket not only in India but also overseas cricket and it is a new experience for me,” she concluded.

--IANS

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